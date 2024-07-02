Anti-Netanyahu protester under investigation, new regulations hinder gear donations to IDF
Jews targeted in New York City, North Carolina, and Manchester over current war • Houthis continue terror operations
Houthis say conducted military operations targeting four ships 'linked to the US, UK, and Israel'
Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel."
IDF announces death of Sergeant-Major Yehuda Geto by explosive device in Tulkarm
The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material.
Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna, an operational military driver, fell during operational activity in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.
He was killed by an explosive device in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material.Go to the full article >>
‘We don’t want to engage with you people’: UK political candidate hounded at mosque over Gaza war
The political candidate was invited to speak at the mosque, where worshippers told him “We don’t want to engage with you people, we don’t want to engage with you justifiers of child killers.”
Rabbi Arnold Saunders, a candidate for the UK’s Conservative Party, was invited to speak at Masjid Bilal Mosque in Manchester last month, where worshippers hounded him regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, footage of the event revealed.
"Don't come to the house of Allah and try to engage with us when we know that when you're in your own places you're saying it is good that they kill the children," a worshipper told Rabbi Saunders.
Anarchists mob allegedly beats three pro-Israel activists in North Carolina
Monica Buckley, David Moritz and eighty-year-old veteran Bob Campbell shared on social media and with the police that they attended the “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance” seminar.
One person was arrested after three pro-Israel activists were beaten at a North Carolina anarchist book fair on Saturday, the Asheville Police Department and victims said.
Police said on Monday that they were still investigating the alleged assault at the ACAB Bookfair at the West Asheville Library.
‘Death to Israel’: Jewish family assaulted at New York school graduation ceremony
The father, mother and 16-year-old son were attacked while attending a 5th grade graduation event.
A Jewish woman and her Catholic husband were reportedly attacked by an Arabic-speaking family at a 5th-grade graduation ceremony in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported two weeks ago.
The incident was alleged to have happened at PS 682 in Gravesend, at an event themed "All you need is love."
Prosecutor's office approves investigating protest leader on incitement against Netanyahu
Protest leader Ami Dror spoke at a protest in front of the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea and said "We will build a lawn on the ruins of the castle, and we will cover his pool with concrete."
The prosecutor's office authorized the police on Monday evening to investigate Ami Dror, one of the leaders of protests that demanded the government accept a hostage release deal, on suspicion of incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the demonstration that took place days earlier on Thursday in front of his house in Caesarea.
'It’s not even about Israel': Captive's brother asks international support to bring hostages home
Michael Levy, brother of Gaza captive Or, discussed with The Media Line the global response, role of humanitarian groups, and urgent need for global intervention to free hostages
On October 7th, Or Levy, 33, and his wife Eynav, 32, attended the Nova festival, arriving just moments before Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest civilian massacre in Israeli history. Eynav was killed, and Or remains a captive in Gaza. Their three-year-old child, Almog, is now left without both parents.
“Or and Eynav arrived at the festival around 6:20 am, about 10 minutes before hell started.Go to the full article >>
New regulations hinder donations of gear to Israeli soldiers, charities say
The crisis brought on by new import reforms is emblematic of perhaps the biggest hurdle volunteers working to secure military supplies have faced: interference from the Israeli government.
(JTA) — Dozens of Israeli and American nonprofits are protesting new government regulations that, they say, have forced them to halt the flow of donated equipment for Israeli soldiers.
In response, a government official has vowed to address the problem.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says