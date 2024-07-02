Anti-Netanyahu protester under investigation, new regulations hinder gear donations to IDF

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna, an operational military driver, fell during operational activity in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

He was killed by an explosive device in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material.