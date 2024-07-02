Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Anti-Netanyahu protester under investigation, new regulations hinder gear donations to IDF

Jews targeted in New York City, North Carolina, and Manchester over current war • Houthis continue terror operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Protesters demonstrate in Caesarea at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home, June 20, 2024. (photo credit: @sha_b_p)
Protesters demonstrate in Caesarea at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home, June 20, 2024.
(photo credit: @sha_b_p)

Houthis say conducted military operations targeting four ships 'linked to the US, UK, and Israel'

By REUTERS
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF announces death of Sergeant-Major Yehuda Geto by explosive device in Tulkarm

The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna, an operational military driver, fell during operational activity in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade. 

He was killed by an explosive device in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

‘We don’t want to engage with you people’: UK political candidate hounded at mosque over Gaza war

The political candidate was invited to speak at the mosque, where worshippers told him “We don’t want to engage with you people, we don’t want to engage with you justifiers of child killers.”

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Rabbi Arnold Saunders. (photo credit: screenshot)
Rabbi Arnold Saunders.
(photo credit: screenshot)

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, a candidate for the UK’s Conservative Party, was invited to speak at Masjid Bilal Mosque in Manchester last month, where worshippers hounded him regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, footage of the event revealed. 

“Don’t come to the house of Allah and try to engage with us when we know that when you’re in your own places you’re saying it is good that they kill the children,” a worshipper told Rabbi Saunders.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Anarchists mob allegedly beats three pro-Israel activists in North Carolina

Monica Buckley, David Moritz and eighty-year-old veteran Bob Campbell shared on social media and with the police that they attended the “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance” seminar.

By MICHAEL STARR
Protesters wave Palestinian flags as students and workers hold a pro-Palestinian rally outside MIT's Stata Center, demanding MIT divest from Israel, among other demands, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 9, 2024. (photo credit: NICHOLAS PFOSI/REUTERS)
Protesters wave Palestinian flags as students and workers hold a pro-Palestinian rally outside MIT's Stata Center, demanding MIT divest from Israel, among other demands, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 9, 2024.
(photo credit: NICHOLAS PFOSI/REUTERS)

One person was arrested after three pro-Israel activists were beaten at a North Carolina anarchist book fair on Saturday, the Asheville Police Department and victims said.

Police said on Monday that they were still investigating the alleged assault at the ACAB Bookfair at the West Asheville Library.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

‘Death to Israel’: Jewish family assaulted at New York school graduation ceremony 

The father, mother and 16-year-old son were attacked while attending a 5th grade graduation event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

A Jewish woman and her Catholic husband were reportedly attacked by an Arabic-speaking family at a 5th-grade graduation ceremony in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported two weeks ago.

The incident was alleged to have happened at PS 682 in Gravesend, at an event themed “All you need is love.”

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Prosecutor's office approves investigating protest leader on incitement against Netanyahu

Protest leader Ami Dror spoke at a protest in front of the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea and said "We will build a lawn on the ruins of the castle, and we will cover his pool with concrete."

By YOAV ITIEL, BINI ASHKENAZI
Behind the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea calling for the resignation of the government. (photo credit: AMOS GIL)
Behind the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea calling for the resignation of the government.
(photo credit: AMOS GIL)

The prosecutor's office authorized the police on Monday evening to investigate Ami Dror, one of the leaders of protests that demanded the government accept a hostage release deal, on suspicion of incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the demonstration that took place days earlier on Thursday in front of his house in Caesarea.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'It’s not even about Israel': Captive's brother asks international support to bring hostages home

Michael Levy, brother of Gaza captive Or, discussed with The Media Line the global response, role of humanitarian groups, and urgent need for global intervention to free hostages

By VERONICA NEIFAKH/THE MEDIA LINE
Or Levy. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Or Levy.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

On October 7th, Or Levy, 33, and his wife Eynav, 32, attended the Nova festival, arriving just moments before Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest civilian massacre in Israeli history. Eynav was killed, and Or remains a captive in Gaza. Their three-year-old child, Almog, is now left without both parents.

“Or and Eynav arrived at the festival around 6:20 am, about 10 minutes before hell started.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

New regulations hinder donations of gear to Israeli soldiers, charities say

The crisis brought on by new import reforms is emblematic of perhaps the biggest hurdle volunteers working to secure military supplies have faced: interference from the Israeli government.

By ASAF ELIA-SHALEV/JTA
Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on January 29, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on January 29, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

(JTA) — Dozens of Israeli and American nonprofits are protesting new government regulations that, they say, have forced them to halt the flow of donated equipment for Israeli soldiers. 

In response, a government official has vowed to address the problem.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says