Gallant flying to DC for Iran talks on Wednesday

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to fly to Washington DC on Wednesday to discuss all of the Middle East security situations with top US defense officials, including a potential attack on Iran.

On Sunday, Gallant continued to threaten to hit back hard for Tehran's massive attack on Israel on October 1.

He also claimed that the IDF's Nebatim base, which he visited on Sunday, was fully operational, though satellite footage from foreign reports has indicated 30 impacts from Iranian rockets, including on at least one runway.

Previously, the IDF has said not a single fighter plane or pilot was lost during the attacks, though there are reports that Nebatim and Tel Nof both had damage.

Questioned about whether Gallant's trip to Washington meant a delay in Israel's attack on Iran until Gallant had spoken in person with top American officials, there was no response from Gallant's office at press time. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin receives Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon in Washington, US, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

War developments

Alternatively, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his trip to speak at the UN two weeks ago as a cover for a secret plan to assassinate Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

In the meantime, Iran grounded all flights throughout the country until at least Monday out of concern of a possible Israeli attack, hoping it would be easier to track Israeli aircraft or missiles coming in if the airspace was clear.