Netanyahu, IDF at odds over how many haredim it can absorb

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's briefing to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee put him at odds with the IDF regarding how many haredim it can absorb in the near future.

While Netanyahu said he was in favor of increasing haredi integration into the IDF in theory, as a practical matter, he said that the military needed more time to establish haredi-tailored programs and environments for their military service.

This claim from the prime minister comes days after top IDF officials presented The Jerusalem Post and other military reporters with a series of highly specific and tailored programs for haredim which are either already open or are "ready to go" as soon as haredim respond to their summons - which all directly contradicts his claims.

Netanyahu spoke to the committee in a closed and classified hearing, but portions of what he said were publicized, including comments on the haredi integration into the IDF issue.

When asked about the issue, Netanyahu said, "We would prefer that anyone who is not learning [in a Yeshiva] would share in the burden [of military service.] But right now there is a gap between what the army says it can absorb, and so the absorption capacity of the IDf needs to be increased." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset plenum, November 18, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He added that there are intentions to create new frameworks that will allow haredim to maintain their way of life as well as to respond to operational needs, such as establishing a haredi brigade based on the border with Jordan that is responsible for defense there.

How to fulfill the IDF's need for more soldiers

Besides that example, Netanyahu said that the army's need for more soldiers could be filled by extending the service of mandatory service soldiers as well as calling up a variety of reservists from the broader Israeli population who never answered their call-ups or were given exemptions.

In contrast to Netanyahu's statements seeming to indicate that the IDF cannot absorb a significant increase in haredim, the military has said repeatedly, dating back to August, that it has been ready to receive an additional 3,000 haredim per year, on top of the approximately 1,800 per year, it has already been absorbing.

The announcement in August and the sending of summons to 3,000 haredim came after months of extensive work and the investment of significant resources to prepare both personnel and bases for a new major influx of haredim.

One new option for service that the IDF has already added for haredim to make service more attractive is serving in technical and logistical capacities at a Hardened Aircraft Shelter at an Air Force base section where only men will serve.

Another new option is the Yoav Track within the Logistics Command, which can mean fulfilling a wide variety of technical and logistics roles throughout the military, and not just in the air force.

Also, though Netanyahu said that the IDF should look into forming a new haredi brigade, the military already announced last week that on December 26, the IDF will open a new haredi fighting brigade, distinct from Netzach Yehuda, which has been the target brigade for haredim to date but already has turned off many of the ultra-orthodox because it has a reputation for being more religious Zionist than haredi.

Additionally, a new unit of haredim is serving at the camp Ofer Prison, and that program is expected to grow.

There is a new lieutenant colonel with a Hasidic Chabad background focused on haredi affairs and ensuring new inductees are comfortable and have their needs addressed.

Despite a detailed presentation last week about all of these new service mediums as being already established for haredim, a spokesman for Netanyahu doubled down on the claim that the IDF still lacks capacity for a new major influx of haredim.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.