Despite war and threats, Israeli and Palestinian peace activists stay committed to dialogue

A new survey conducted among Israeli and Palestinian peace activists reveals a remarkable level of resilience and determination to continue working toward reconciliation, even in the wake of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing war in Gaza. The survey sampled a narrow size of participants from two organizations.

The survey focused on how the ongoing war in Gaza and the events of October 7 have affected collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian peace activists within these two organizations.

The survey, carried out among 221 activists from peace NGOs Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle – Families Forum, found that 87% of respondents did not consider abandoning their peace efforts following the escalation of violence. The findings were released ahead of the Joint Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day Ceremony, which will take place on April 29, marking the event’s 20th anniversary.

The survey, which was conducted in Hebrew and Arabic with 10 identical questions, was distributed via email, with responses collected between February and March 2025, a representative from CFP told the Jerusalem Post.

Despite growing challenges, including personal insecurity, military restrictions, and social pressure, the majority of activists have continued their engagement. More than 21% reported maintaining the same frequency of meetings with their Palestinian or Israeli counterparts, while 22% noted an increase in such interactions.

The survey also shed light on obstacles activists face today. Around 23% said that friends or family members tried to convince them to cease their peace work, and 22% cited military restrictions as a major hindrance. Personal security concerns were noted by 21% of participants.

Remaining optimistic

Nevertheless, optimism persists among many activists. A quarter of respondents (24.5%) said their trust in joint activism remained steady or had even grown stronger. Additionally, 22% reported heightened motivation to continue their work, and 19% said their ability to collaborate with partners from the other side had strengthened.

This year’s Joint Remembrance Day Ceremony, held under the theme “Choices, Humanity, and Hope,” aims to offer an alternative vision centered on solidarity and an end to cycles of violence. It is organized annually alongside Israel’s official Remembrance Day, providing a space for bereaved Israelis and Palestinians to remember their loved ones together and call for a future free from bloodshed.

“The survey shows that, despite the pain caused by the war, there are clear voices on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides seeking alternatives for peace and reconciliation,” said Eszter Kornyi and Rana Salman, co-directors of Combatants for Peace. “Now more than ever, we choose to hold onto hope and act together for a peaceful future.”

Ayelet Harel and Nadine Comsiyah, co-directors of the Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families Forum, emphasized the importance of perseverance: “Since October 7, more than 80 bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families have joined the forum. We demand recognition of the suffering and humanity of the other side. We remain steadfast in our commitment to breaking the cycle of violence and paving the way for a future of freedom, justice, security, and peace.”

The Joint Remembrance Day Ceremony stands as a powerful reminder that, even amid war and hardship, some continue to believe in dialogue, reconciliation, and a shared humanity.