Baby injured by rock-throwing amid Jerusalem Day riots, suspects arrested

Two Jerusalem residents have been arrested for throwing rocks at a car and injuring a seven-month-old baby in the Arab-majority Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur on Jerusalem Day. The baby received medical treatment on the scene.
Immediately after the incident was reported, Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turjeman ordered an investigation.A few days ago, the Intelligence Unit of Israel Police found the suspects, two men in their 20s, who are residents of the At-Tur neighborhood. The two were arrested and taken in to be investigated.
The suspects’ arrest has been extended until Monday for the purpose of preparing and filing an indictment in court. Tensions were high on Jerusalem Day this year as riots broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as well as in Sheikh Jarrah. It was on this day that rockets were launched towards Israel’s capital by Hamas, marking the first day of Operation Guardian of the Walls.