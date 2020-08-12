The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Balloon units threaten response to IDF strikes - report

The Sons of Al-Zawari balloon unit warned that they would be "beginning a new battle" on Wednesday morning in response to airstrikes conducted by the IDF in Gaza.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 12, 2020 11:03
Balloon units prepare incendiary and explosive balloons to launch towards Israel, August 12, 2020 (photo credit: SONS OF AL-ZAWARI BALLOON UNIT/TELEGRAM)
Balloon units prepare incendiary and explosive balloons to launch towards Israel, August 12, 2020
(photo credit: SONS OF AL-ZAWARI BALLOON UNIT/TELEGRAM)
Balloon units in the Gaza Strip warned on Wednesday that they would increase their efforts in response to IDF strikes against terror infrastructure in the Strip on Tuesday night, as balloon launches continued for a fifth day.
The Sons of Al-Zawari balloon unit warned in an allegedly direct Telegram channel that they would be "beginning a new battle" on Wednesday morning in response to airstrikes conducted by the IDF in Gaza. Other balloon units echoed the statement, saying that they "are not afraid of [Israel's] threats or planes."
Many of the statements by the balloon units in recent days have referred to the launches as the "Battle of the Lion's Roar."
On Wednesday morning, two fires were reported in southern Israel. The first fire was reported in Yad Mordechai in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council in southern Israel. Another fire was reported soon afterwards near Zikim in the same regional council. It is still unclear if the fires were sparked by an incendiary balloon.
On Tuesday, over 68 fires were sparked by incendiary and explosive balloons throughout the Gaza envelope, burning about 2,000 dunam of land.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel would respond forcefully to the balloon launches.
“I want to make clear to all of Iran’s proxies, including Gaza – there will be a heavy price to the balloon terror,” Netanyahu said. “We will act and exact a heavy price. We’ve done it in the past. Remember that, because we will do it again now."
IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks struck a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, targeting a military compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts.
On Monday night, the Defense Ministry announced that it would close the Kerem Shalom crossing except for fuel and humanitarian aid transfers.
The Lahav-Or laser system was deployed along the Gaza border on Tuesday to try and down incendiary and explosive balloons before they enter Israel. The system is currently operated by Border Police, Professor Amiel Ishaaya told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday.
 
The laser system takes out each balloon individually and aims to drop the balloons as early as possible within Gaza or at least make sure that security forces know where they fall in Israel.
The balloon launches were renewed last week, after over a month during which only a few incendiary and explosive balloons were reported. The last round of consistent balloon launches were in June.
Countless incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched by Gaza's terrorists in recent years. They sometimes have books or toys attached to lure children, and some have sparked large wildfires in the past, mainly damaging crops.
Anna Ahronheim, Lahav Harkov, Tovah Lazaroff and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


