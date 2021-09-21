The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Barkat to meet senators on Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians

Joint List Mk Tibi wrote to US Secretary of State Blinken in favor of reopening a consulate in the capital that serves the Palestinian Authority.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 21:31
US Embassy Jerusalem (photo credit: US EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM)
US Embassy Jerusalem
(photo credit: US EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM)
Future Likud leadership candidate Nir Barkat will lobby US senators and congressmen in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday against reopening a consulate in Jerusalem that would exclusively serve the Palestinians.
Barkat will meet with more than 10 senators and congressmen from both parties, as well as key journalists and influencers, in an effort to persuade US President Joe Biden’s administration to not move forward with the idea of having a consulate in Israel’s capital that handles relations with the Palestinian Authority.
“The Palestinians are served by the American embassy, which provides consular services,” Barkat told The Jerusalem Post from New York. “If the Americans want a diplomatic emissary to meet with the Palestinians, it cannot be in Jerusalem. There is no other capital where America has a consulate and embassy serving two nations. It would be tantamount to dividing Jerusalem, and opening a consulate requires Israeli approval, so it would be Israel approving dividing Jerusalem.”
Like the creation of a Palestinian state, Barkat said reopening the consulate “would be a strategic mistake of both Israel and the US that could cost lives.” Barkat said he would compare such moves to the recent problems in Afghanistan.
“It will present a great danger,” he said. “The US invested trillions in Afghanistan and shortly after the Americans announced they were leaving, the Taliban took over. Israel cannot take the risk of having the Taliban take over here.”
The American administration is also facing pressure from MKs in the opposite direction. Joint List faction chairman Ahmed Tibi wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to open the consulate in Jerusalem immediately.
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“It is important for you to understand the utter importance of taking this step in order to create the right conditions for a meaningful peace process in line with your stated position that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity,” Tibi wrote on Monday.
In the letter that was signed by the six MKs in the faction, Tibi warned Blinken not to “play into the hands of those working to perpetuate an untenable system of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”
The US first opened a consulate in Jerusalem’s Old City in 1844, moving it to a nearby location outside the city walls on Agron Street in 1912. After the 1993 Oslo I Accord, the consulate acted as a de facto embassy to the PA.
US president Donald Trump’s administration closed the consulate-general in 2019, folding its services into that of the US Embassy, which the US had relocated to Israel’s capital from Tel Aviv the previous year. Upon taking office in January, Biden pledged to reopen the consulate, but has not yet set a date for the restoration of that mission.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed Israeli opposition to the move when he met with Biden last month in Washington. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said three weeks ago that US plans to reopen its Jerusalem consulate-general would jeopardize Israel’s government
“Jerusalem is the sovereign capital of Israel and of Israel alone, and therefore we don’t think it’s a good idea,” Lapid said.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinians nir barkat ahmed tibi US Embassy Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa prison break must be thoroughly investigated - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by