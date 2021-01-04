The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Calls for 'popular resistance' behind upsurge in West Bank violence

As long as the IDF does not rein in the settlers, attacks such as this one will continue, Palestinians contend.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 4, 2021 17:18
The inside of the car that was attacked by stone throwing by Palestinians in the West Bank, January 3, 2021. (photo credit: BINYAMIN SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The inside of the car that was attacked by stone throwing by Palestinians in the West Bank, January 3, 2021.
(photo credit: BINYAMIN SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sunday’s rock-throwing incident in the West Bank, in which 40-year-old Rivka Teitel was seriously injured as she drove on Route 465 with her two children, is seen by Palestinians as a response to “provocations” and “assaults” by settlers.
As long as the IDF does not rein in the settlers, attacks such as this one will continue, Palestinians contend.
Such attacks, however, are not necessarily linked to a specific action by settlers. Sporadic incidents of rock-throwing and other violent attacks have long become part of the norm in the West Bank.
The Palestinian media, almost on a daily basis, reports about the “crimes” of settlers against Palestinian civilians, including farmers and villagers. The settlers are accused of attacking houses and vehicles, cutting olive trees, beating villagers and farmers, and crop-destruction.
Moreover, visits by Jews to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem are being portrayed by the Palestinian media and officials as “invasions by extremist Jewish settlers to al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Such reports, depicting settlers as violent “colonialists,” “aggressors,” and “armed gangsters,” are one of the reasons why many of them are being targeted almost daily with rocks and Molotov cocktails throughout the West Bank. The message: Settlers are legitimate targets because they are part of the “occupation.”
Statements published by several Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, regularly denounce the “crimes” of the settlers and urge Palestinians to launch a “popular resistance” against settlers and IDF soldiers. In the eyes of young Palestinians, the “popular resistance” is a euphemism for violent attacks involving rocks and Molotov cocktails, as well as confrontations with settlers and IDF soldiers.
On Monday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, during the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah, condemned the “colonialists’ organized terrorism against our people.” The settler “attacks” against Palestinians were taking place “under the eye” of the IDF, Shtayyeh charged.
Palestinians who go out to attack settlers and soldiers on the roads of the West Bank are often influenced by the reporting in their own media and the rhetoric of Palestinian officials and spokesmen.
The rise in rock-throwing incidents in the past few days may also be linked to the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction’s celebration of the 56th anniversary of its first attempted terrorist attack against Israel as well as the 33th anniversary of the First Intifada.
Statements and posters marking the two anniversaries emphasized the need for Palestinians to step up the “popular resistance” against Israel, specifically settlers and soldiers.
Posters circulating on social media platforms feature masked Palestinians hurling rocks at soldiers, while pledging to “continue the struggle until the end of the occupation.”
Although the Palestinian Authority recently resumed security coordination with Israel, it nevertheless does not take any action against Palestinians who engage in “popular resistance” attacks against settlers and soldiers.
The attacks often take place in areas under Israeli security control, where the Palestinian security forces are not permitted to operate, Palestinian officials say.
Besides, the PA, which is already facing criticism for conducting security coordination with Israel, cannot afford to be seen arresting young Palestinians for throwing rocks or Molotov cocktails at settlers and soldiers while Palestinian leaders and groups are urging their people to engage in the “popular resistance.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict palestinian violence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by