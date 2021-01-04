Calls for 'popular resistance' behind upsurge in West Bank violence

Sunday’s rock-throwing incident in the West Bank, in which 40-year-old Rivka Teitel was seriously injured as she drove on Route 465 with her two children, is seen by Palestinians as a response to “provocations” and “assaults” by settlers.As long as the IDF does not rein in the settlers, attacks such as this one will continue, Palestinians contend. Such attacks, however, are not necessarily linked to a specific action by settlers. Sporadic incidents of rock-throwing and other violent attacks have long become part of the norm in the West Bank.The Palestinian media, almost on a daily basis, reports about the “crimes” of settlers against Palestinian civilians, including farmers and villagers. The settlers are accused of attacking houses and vehicles, cutting olive trees, beating villagers and farmers, and crop-destruction.Moreover, visits by Jews to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem are being portrayed by the Palestinian media and officials as “invasions by extremist Jewish settlers to al-Aqsa Mosque.”Such reports, depicting settlers as violent “colonialists,” “aggressors,” and “armed gangsters,” are one of the reasons why many of them are being targeted almost daily with rocks and Molotov cocktails throughout the West Bank. The message: Settlers are legitimate targets because they are part of the “occupation.”Statements published by several Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, regularly denounce the “crimes” of the settlers and urge Palestinians to launch a “popular resistance” against settlers and IDF soldiers. In the eyes of young Palestinians, the “popular resistance” is a euphemism for violent attacks involving rocks and Molotov cocktails, as well as confrontations with settlers and IDF soldiers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });On Monday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, during the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah, condemned the “colonialists’ organized terrorism against our people.” The settler “attacks” against Palestinians were taking place “under the eye” of the IDF, Shtayyeh charged.Palestinians who go out to attack settlers and soldiers on the roads of the West Bank are often influenced by the reporting in their own media and the rhetoric of Palestinian officials and spokesmen.The rise in rock-throwing incidents in the past few days may also be linked to the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction’s celebration of the 56th anniversary of its first attempted terrorist attack against Israel as well as the 33th anniversary of the First Intifada.Statements and posters marking the two anniversaries emphasized the need for Palestinians to step up the “popular resistance” against Israel, specifically settlers and soldiers.Posters circulating on social media platforms feature masked Palestinians hurling rocks at soldiers, while pledging to “continue the struggle until the end of the occupation.”Although the Palestinian Authority recently resumed security coordination with Israel, it nevertheless does not take any action against Palestinians who engage in “popular resistance” attacks against settlers and soldiers.The attacks often take place in areas under Israeli security control, where the Palestinian security forces are not permitted to operate, Palestinian officials say.Besides, the PA, which is already facing criticism for conducting security coordination with Israel, cannot afford to be seen arresting young Palestinians for throwing rocks or Molotov cocktails at settlers and soldiers while Palestinian leaders and groups are urging their people to engage in the “popular resistance.”