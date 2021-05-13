FADC chair Barbivai to IDF, police: How can we fight on all fronts?

With the government requesting the FADC approve an extension of the current emergency situation declared on the home front until May 26, she highlighted both the Israeli-Arab internal disorder and IDF-Hamas rocket-airstrikes fronts.

IDF Home Front Command Chief of Staff Brig.-Gen. Itzik Bar told the committee that to date Hamas had fired 1,369 rockets with 264 hitting in urban areas and 167 damaging hits.

Bar added that within the 0-7 kilometers from Gaza, all residents have safe room or bomb shelter options.

However, within the 40 kilometers to 7 kilometers range, there are 76,000 residents or around 22% who do not have safe options in the event of a rocket attack.

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman was pressed by many MKs about chaos in Israeli cities.

More specifically, he was asked if the police needed reinforcements from the IDF to restore law and order to cities, like Lod, where certain Israeli Jews and Arabs have been involved in ethnic strife.

Turgeman strongly rejected IDF assistance saying soldiers are not properly trained to handle unique civilian issues, let alone ethnic strife.

At this point, IDF and police commanders have opposed using the IDF internally even as legal officials have approved it.

Barbivai said that despite an earlier closed-door classified session, she had demanded that a significant portion of the proceedings be open to the public to increase transparency.

The extensive list of communities in the emergency approved by the FADC included: the Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Ashfela, South Ashfela, Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Gaza corridor, Lachish, West Lachish, West Negev, Central Negev and South Negev.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairwoman Orna Barbivai pressed senior IDF and police officials about how and whether they could manage the current multi-sided conflict.