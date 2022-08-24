The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Terrorist weapon cache explodes in Gaza, 1 dead, several injured - IDF

The IDF has previously warned about the dangers of improperly stored munitions in civilian areas in Gaza.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 22:10
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

A terrorist weapon cache in a home in Khan Younis, Gaza, exploded on Tuesday, killing one and injuring several, according to IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht and Palestinian media.

"Another tragedy in the Gaza Strip today," tweeted Hecht. "Weapons stored unsafely in the house of a member of a Palestinian terrorist group exploded and killed a young child in the vicinity."

However, Palestinian media outlet Shehab News reported the death caused by an "accidental explosion" near a house as being that of Nidal al-Attal, a young man. A young girl was reportedly injured in the incident. 

Terrorist weapons in Gazan homes

Terrorist organizations in Gaza such as Hamas have previously been recorded storing munitions in civilian objects and within residential areas. In late July, the IDF revealed a target list that included a weapons warehouse next to Shifal Hospital, and an ammunition depot in a mosque.  A munition production facility was identified in a residential building and another next to a public library. 

“An explosion, an accident or even a fire in the warehouse could result in injuries to civilians, from worshipers in the mosque to people who come to receive humanitarian aid,” the IDF warned of one of the ammunition storage sites. 

"These are the sad consequences of militarizing civilian areas for terrorist activity."

IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht

During Operation Breaking Dawn, several civilian casualties and at least two terrorist casualties were caused by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets. Rocket fire was also documented as being launched from civilian areas.

Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


