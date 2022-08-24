Terrorist weapon cache explodes in Gaza, 1 dead, several injured - IDF

A terrorist weapon cache in a home in Khan Younis, Gaza, exploded on Tuesday, killing one and injuring several, according to IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht and Palestinian media.

"Another tragedy in the Gaza Strip today," tweeted Hecht. "Weapons stored unsafely in the house of a member of a Palestinian terrorist group exploded and killed a young child in the vicinity."

Another tragedy in the Gaza Strip today.Weapons stored unsafely in the house of a member of a Palestinian terrorist group exploded and killed a young child in the vicinity.These are the sad consequences of militarizing civilian areas for terrorist activity. pic.twitter.com/9AUT2TwAhn — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) August 23, 2022

However, Palestinian media outlet Shehab News reported the death caused by an "accidental explosion" near a house as being that of Nidal al-Attal, a young man. A young girl was reportedly injured in the incident.

تغطية صحفية: "صورة الشاب نضال العتال الذي ارتقى جراء انفجار عرضي في محيط منزل غرب خانيونس جنوبي قطاع غزة". pic.twitter.com/jJ0pR2jsxU — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 23, 2022

Terrorist weapons in Gazan homes

Terrorist organizations in Gaza such as Hamas have previously been recorded storing munitions in civilian objects and within residential areas. In late July, the IDF revealed a target list that included a weapons warehouse next to Shifal Hospital, and an ammunition depot in a mosque. A munition production facility was identified in a residential building and another next to a public library.

تغطية صحفية: "انفجار عرضي في محيط منزل غرب خانيونس أسفر عن ارتقاء الشاب نضال العتال وإصابة طفلة وخلف أضراراً مادية في المكان". pic.twitter.com/4Y3zB3qhy2 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 23, 2022

“An explosion, an accident or even a fire in the warehouse could result in injuries to civilians, from worshipers in the mosque to people who come to receive humanitarian aid,” the IDF warned of one of the ammunition storage sites.

"These are the sad consequences of militarizing civilian areas for terrorist activity." IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht

During Operation Breaking Dawn, several civilian casualties and at least two terrorist casualties were caused by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets. Rocket fire was also documented as being launched from civilian areas.

Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.