To stop Hamas war, Blinken speaks to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and PA

In an effort to seek a coordinated Middle East response to Hamas’ attack on southern Israel that has left over 300 dead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the PA, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

“I reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants,” Blinken said of his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

The surprise Hamas attack that began early Saturday morning came amid a US push for a security pact with Saudi Arabia that would also include a normalization deal with Israel.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Farhan rejected the targeting of civilians and called on both Israel and Hamas to respect international law.

According to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller both Farhan and Blinken agreed to remain in close contact about the unfolding events.

Egypt's ongoing efforts

Blinken underscored that “I urged that all leaders in the region must condemn these appalling acts of terrorism.”

With respect to Egypt, Blinken thanked Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry for his country’s diplomatic efforts to calm the situation. Egypt has long played a role as a mediator between Hamas and Israel.

“We appreciate Egypt’s ongoing efforts,” Blinken said, adding that in his conversation with Showery, he reiterated “the urgent need to halt the Hamas attacks.”

In his conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Blinken said he encouraged Ankara's engagement in the situation. Turkey in the past has also played an intermediary role with Hamas. Blinken similarly spoke with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

When he spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken urged condemnation of Hamas and asked that he “enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank.