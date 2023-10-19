WATCH: Recordings of Hamas terrorists at Re'im entrance uncovered

Recently recovered video documentation showed Hamas terrorists traveling on a road uninterrupted to the entrance of Kibbutz Re'im, leading to the October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians living in Gaza border communities and throughout Israel.

The video showed several terrorists in vehicles, primarily white pick-up trucks, stacked in their back and shooting.

WATCH: New footage that emerged from the October 7 massacre in Israel shows Hamas terrorists blocking roads near Re'im, the site of the rave party massacre, while gunfire is heard in the background.(CREDIT: VIA @MaarivOnline) Read more here: https://t.co/K4OJlfzWO5 pic.twitter.com/Dt71P49IKJ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 19, 2023

The terrorists are shown shooting aimlessly and blocking traffic just at the entrance of the Re'im nature party, which was soon the site of a monstrous massacre.

Intentionally blocking traffic

The video depicted several terror squads outside of the Nova festival grounds, appearing to attempt causing a traffic jam.

Hundreds of civilians, both Israeli and international, were butchered and murdered by terrorists at the music festival that morning, which was attended by thousands.