WATCH: Recordings of Hamas terrorists at Re'im entrance uncovered

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2023 18:17
Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023.
Recently recovered video documentation showed Hamas terrorists traveling on a road uninterrupted to the entrance of Kibbutz Re'im, leading to the October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians living in Gaza border communities and throughout Israel.

The video showed several terrorists in vehicles, primarily white pick-up trucks, stacked in their back and shooting.

The terrorists are shown shooting aimlessly and blocking traffic just at the entrance of the Re'im nature party, which was soon the site of a monstrous massacre. 

Intentionally blocking traffic

The video depicted several terror squads outside of the Nova festival grounds, appearing to attempt causing a traffic jam.

Hundreds of civilians, both Israeli and international, were butchered and murdered by terrorists at the music festival that morning, which was attended by thousands.



