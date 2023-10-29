Hamas didn't expect large US involvement amid war with Israel - report

The US response in support of Israel in its war against Hamas caught the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group off guard, a Hamas official told The Financial Times.

Speaking from his office in Beirut, senior Hamas political leadership member Ali Barakeh told the UK news outlet that they "didn't expect this much of a response" from the US.

"An Israeli response? Yes, we expected that. But what we're seeing now is the entrance of the US into the battle, and this we didn't count on," he said, according to The Financial Times.

These statements come after the US diverted many of its forces to the area amid Israel's launching of Operation Swords of Iron, the latest war with Hamas.

How has the US helped Israel in its war with Hamas?

On October 8, just a day after the war began, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US would move a carrier strike group, featuring the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel. Days later, it mulled sending a second aircraft carrier to the area, as well as fighter jets being added to the region and munitions being sent to the IDF. Large-scale missile defense drill comes amid spike in tensions between Israel and her enemies; Homefront Command holds missile barrage drill in schools across the country (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Later in the month, the US sent Lt.-Gen. James Glynn, a three-star US Marines general, and other military officers to help Israel plan its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

Iran, who funds Hamas, has taken notice of the US support for Israel and has threatened that it would be attacked unless Israel stops attacking Gaza. Advertisement

In addition, US forces in the region have been under fire in recent weeks by Iran-backed militia.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.