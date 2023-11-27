Thailand says its freed hostages are being treated well in Israel

The Thai Embassy in Israel stated that the medical treatment that the Thai prisoners of war have received in Israel has been "optimal," according to a statement from a spokesperson from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

"Yossi Sheli, the director general of the Prime Minister's Office, visited the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) Sunday, in the special complex where 14 Thai citizens and one citizen of the Philippines are staying, following their return from the Gaza Strip after having been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7," the spokesperson said. "Sheli was accompanied on the visit by Thai Ambassador to Israel Panbea Chandramiya, representatives of the IDF, and representatives of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital."

The statement detailed what was discussed at the meeting, revealing that the director general was briefed by representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the IDF on the "process of absorbing Thai citizens who were kidnapped and returned to Israel, as well as an overview from the director of the center, Dr. Asanat Levzion-Korah, on the medical treatment that they received."

"The Thai ambassador in Israel...thanked the government of Israel and said that it is evident that the treatment and medical treatment that the Thai captives receive is optimal," according to the statement.

Seventeen Thai hostages have been released

Three more Thai hostages were released Sunday, bringing the total to 17. An estimated thirteen Thai citizens remain in Hamas captivity. Natthawaree Mulkan one of the Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas and later released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, is seen after a medical checkup, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in this handout image released on November 25, 2023. (credit: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Handout via REUTERS)

Some 30,000 Thai laborers, mainly from the country's impoverished northeast, work in the Israeli agriculture sector, one of its largest groups of migrant workers.

Reuters contributed to this report.