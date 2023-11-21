What will happen to hostages after they return? Here is how it works

If the hostage deal goes through and dozens of the captives held by Hamas are released, the police and army’s operations room in charge of the hostages and missing people has created an order of operations.

The first order calls for the IDF to receive the hostages and have them brought to Israel, where immediate medical treatment will be provided for them.

The hostages will receive an initial assessment of their condition by medical authorities and will then be transferred to the following hospitals: Sheba Medical Center, Sourasky Medical Center, Schneider Children’s Medical Center, Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, and Soroka Medical Center.

Once the hostages reach the hospitals they will be met by their families.

Round-the-clock medical treatment, and for each hostage a social worker

After initial care, round-the-clock medical treatment for hostages in additional complexes, approved and overseen by the Health Ministry, will be provided.

Once medical treatment and aid are issued, it is expected that the hostages will later undergo questioning from trained Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigators.

The final stage of the planned operations is to transfer the former hostages to the care of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, under the supervision of the director of hostages, missing people, and returnees.

Here they will be accompanied in the process of their rehabilitation.

Social workers will accompany the hostages immediately after their release from the hospital, and a permanent social worker will be attached to each person and family who will take care of all their needs.