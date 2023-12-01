Osama Hamden, a senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization’s Political Bureau, insisted in an interview with Lebanon’s Bel Moubashar Online that Hamas did not regret the October 7 attack and that a larger “war of liberation is coming.”

The interview, which took place on November 29, was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The interviewer asked Hamden: “If you could go back in time to October 6, would you still do what you did on October 7?”

On October 7, Hamas committed a large-scale terrorist attack that killed 1200 people, including babies and foreign nationals. The attack was the deadliest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.

Hamas terroristscelebrate after handing over hostages, who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, to the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, Novemb (credit: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS)

Defending the October 7 massacre and promise of future violence

In response to the question, Hamden answered, “Why do some people assume that we would want to go back on our acts of resistance?”

“So you have no regrets?” the interviewer prompted. Advertisement

“Regret for shattering an entire division of the occupation army?” Hamden countered.

Following this, the interviewer asked Hamden, “You said that if Israelis would make new arrests, after all the prisoners are released from [Israeli] prisons, you would carry out another operation. So, can you promise another October 7?”

During Hamas’ attack, the terrorists kidnapped over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals to be used as hostages. As part of a Qatari-brokered ceasefire agreement, Israel has released terrorists and criminals in exchange for the release of women and children held by Hamas.

“I can promise a war of liberation is coming,” warned Hamden, “not just another October 7.”

Hamden also warned that he did not think the war would be “far off” when the interviewer asked if the war was planned for the “foreeable future.”

The full interview can be watched below, however it is only available in Arabic.