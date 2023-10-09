Footage of Senior Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahar calling for world domination has resurfaced online.

“We believe in what our Prophet Muhammad said: “Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake, and I have seen its eastern and western ends. The dominion of my nation would reach those ends that have been drawn near me," Al-Zahar said in the video that was published on MEMRI TV in December of 2022,

“The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians, and against the Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and other countries," he said.

This Hamas Commander says this is not about land, not just Palestine. "The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors." Only then, if everyone adopts his law, will there be peace. pic.twitter.com/97sWBcH8yJ — CSW Latinoamérica (@CSWLatAm) October 8, 2023

Hamas' attacks on global citizens

Several Americans were killed by Hamas attackers, a White House National Security Council spokesperson confirmed on October 8. Israeli security stand in position on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

An unknown number of American-Israelis, British-Israelis and a Mexican man and woman are also currently being held hostage by Hamas terrorists.

REUTERS contributed to this report.