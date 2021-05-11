The IDF's deterrence with Hamas was shattered on Monday with seven rockets fired at Jerusalem itself.

Reasons for potentially the most dangerous conflict since the 2014 50-day summer war vary from cancelling Palestinian elections, to police incompetence in handling east Jerusalem friction, to a perception in Hamas that Israel is at a weaker and indecisive point politically.

Now, the only question seems to be whether this will be a multi-day escalation, the last of which occurred in 2019 before the coronavirus wave, or a larger conflict more similar to 2014 or the 2008-9 and 2012 major operations.

But either in the middle of this conflict or immediately after it, the possibility is rising that Hamas will be up against new faces and a new government for the first time since 2009.

What will deterrence look like with Naftali Bennett as prime minister, Yair Lapid as some mix of alternate prime minister and foreign minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz?

The last of these three may be the most key.

Though Bennett will officially be the lead on national security and Lapid will have heavy input, neither of them have anywhere near the stature of Gantz on national security.

For the first time since 2009, the occupant of Balfour may need to defer sometimes to the occupant of the top floor of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Not that Bennett and Lapid will be passive.

Both have been part of the security cabinet and both have some strong opinions about how to handle Gaza.

But none of that is the same as doing what Netanyahu has done for 12 years: been the person who decides whether IDF soldiers live or die and how much to escalate and deescalate in very uncertain situations.

The going assumption before this flare-up would be that Hamas would be less deterred by new leaders than it was by Netanyahu, who had given it a bloody nose many times.

But the current conflict is shaking up assumptions.

Hamas seems to view Netanyahu now as suddenly weaker.

What if Netanyahu and Gantz order the IDF to start hitting Hamas even harder than they have to date.

As of Tuesday morning, the IDF had upped the ante by striking at least two higher level Hamas targets, but these were still far short of a massive escalation and signs were that the IDF preferred a multi-day mild escalation to return deterrence - not massive bombing nor a ground invasion.

If an escalation from the IDF returns deterrence, but then Netanyahu leaves office immediately, will the deterrence hold because Gantz was involved? Or will Hamas test Israel again soon because of the new two-headed premier team?

What if the operation runs into next week and Bennett-Lapid-Gantz take control mid-operation?

Will they escalate or deescalate in a different way than Netanyahu or maintain his strategy, not wanting to stand out in their first days in office?

Regardless of how this ends, there is a strong chance of friction with Hamas continuing.

The guidelines of the future government on national security broadly suggest sticking with the Netanyahu formula of small building in the settlements, small economic perks to Hamas for quiet, but no major reconquest of Gaza (it is highly doubtful Gantz or Lapid, let alone Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz would agree to this even if Bennett wanted to do it) and no game-changing moves toward Gaza to open up any kind of port.

Of course, there could be surprises.

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert surprised Hezbollah with a major escalation during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, partially it seemed to show he was no softy.

Yesh Atid's Ram Ben Barak, a former deputy Mossad chief, and other security figures as well as top Likud minister Yisrael Katz, have supported an artificial island port off Gaza for Hamas where the IDF and the Shin Bet could maintain heavy security measures. This idea could get another look.

But in all likelihood, the preference of the new potential government will be to restore what was before the last few weeks and to reach understandings which will avoid aggravating Hamas over the next year or so.

If this is the path, an important front will be the Mossad and Qatar.

One of the main jobs Mossad Director Yossi Cohen has undertaken in recent years, though less discussed, is keeping money funneling from Qatar to keep Hamas from falling into the economic collapse which was one of the reasons it was ready to fight a war in 2014.

Cohen steps down on June 1.

"D," his current deputy, is due to replace him, but has not been approved because of the government's current transitional status.

Will Bennett-Lapid approve D? Will he undertake the middleman role with Qatar? Or will the potential new government try to pick another candidate in a period of weeks? How will all of this uncertainty impact attempts to calm the waters?

There are more questions than answers right now.

But with a new government potentially days away in the middle of a potential war, the questions are becoming far more real and pressing.