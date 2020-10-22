The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gulf media speculates on Israel-Sudan relations, secret Lebanese talks

The agreement would be the third after the UAE announced normalization in August and Bahrain in September.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 18:03
Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf (photo credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)
Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf
(photo credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)
UAE media is speculating on Israel’s possible relationship with Sudan amid widespread rumors across the Middle East.
An Israeli delegation visited Khartoum on Wednesday to discuss signing a peace agreement between the two countries, “informed Sudanese sources” told Al Ain News, an online news portal based in the UAE.
In addition Kuwait’s Al-Jarida claimed to reveal secret talks between Israel and Lebanon that may predate the recent discussions about demarcating water boundaries.
The anonymous sources quoted by Al Ain News said the delegation, whose composition was not known, “met with the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. “The meeting discussed the issue of signing a peace agreement between Tel Aviv [sic] and Khartoum, at a time when the United States announced its intention to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.” The article said the Sudanese government did not confirm the meeting as of press time.
Al Ain News also reported on Israeli media reports about an “imminent peace agreement” between the countries. The agreement would be the third after the UAE announced normalization in August and Bahrain in September. Both agreements have now been signed, and an Israeli delegation visited Bahrain this week and a UAE delegation traveled to Israel. Sudan would be the fifth Arab country to make peace with Israel, Al Ain News said.
Sudan has an important role in the history of modern Israel. Ethiopian Jews came to Israel in the 1980s via refugee camps in Sudan. In addition, Sudan was where the famous “Three No’s” (no to peace, no negotiations and no recognition) resolution of the Arab League was made following the Six Day War in 1967.
In the 1980s, then defense minister Ariel Sharon met Sudanese president Jaafar Nimeiry, according to the Associated Press. In 1985, according to an Egyptian newspaper, Sharon met Nimeiry in Kenya in a meeting arranged by Saudi businessman Adnan Khashoggi, AP reported.
At the same time, Al-Jarida in Kuwait reported that security sources revealed negotiations between Israel and Lebanon about demarcating the border. This issue was one that the US announced last month and the first round took place earlier this month.
The negotiations are the result of many years of efforts, including a “major secret role of former Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil, Lebanese President Michael Aoun’s son-in-law,” a source told Al-Jarida. The report comes as announcements of Saad Hariri being renamed as Lebanon’s new prime minister.
According to the report, Bassil had worked on securing Lebanese Hezbollah acceptance of the discussions and had also worked with Nabih Berri of the Amal Movement. Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah.
Al-Jarida’s report claims that “the majority of the points of contention were overcome during the secret direct and indirect meetings between the two sides under American auspices.” The report points out that this is important to Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and other countries regarding economic zones in the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has spoken about the need to build trust across the Gulf and reduce escalation in the region. This appears to be directed at messaging to Iran and perhaps Qatar. “Peace and stability” is essential, he tweeted.
Gargash, like other UAE key leaders and foreign diplomats, has been central to the new initiatives the UAE is involved in, including peace with Israel. The report about Gargash was in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is continuing to challenge Turkey by boycotting Turkish products. This week, Egypt’s Abdel Fatah al-Sisi was in Cyprus with Greek and Cypriot leaders discussing joint work and also messaging about reducing tensions with Turkey. The tripartite summit between Sisi, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was held in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia on Wednesday.
The summit “discussed means of enhancing joint tripartite cooperation in various fields and developing the historical relations that bind the three countries together,” the Egypt Independent online newspaper quoted Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady as saying.


Tags Lebanon sudan sudan israel UAE Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by