Guterres to UNSC: We're working on a Gaza ceasefire, violence must stop

He added that he was also concerned by violence clashes between Israeli security forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as well as the rioting within sovereign Israel between Jewish and Arab citizens.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 16, 2021 18:30
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 24. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 24.
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
The Israeli-Palestinian violence, including in and around Gaza, is "appalling" and must stop, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday as he told the security council that efforts were underway for a ceasefire.
"The United Nations is actively engaging all sides towards an immediate ceasefire," Guterres said during a special meeting held Sunday on the matter. In an unusual move, representatives from Egypt and Jordan were at the meeting, as were those from Israel and the PA. 
"The hostilities have already caused unconscionable death, immense suffering and damage to vital infrastructure," Guterres said. He spoke as Hamas barraged Israel with rockets for the seventh-day in a row and the IDF launched counter strikes.
"I am appalled by the increasingly large numbers of Palestinian civilian casualties, including many women and children, from Israeli strikes in Gaza.  I also deplore Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza," Guterres said.
He added that he was also concerned by violent clashes between Israeli security forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as well as the rioting within sovereign Israel between Jewish and Arab citizens.
"I am also deeply concerned by violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, where some Palestinian families are under threat of eviction," he stated.
"In Israel, violence by vigilante-style groups and mobs has added a further horrendous dimension to an already deteriorating crisis.  Leaders on all sides have a responsibility to curb inflammatory rhetoric and calm the rising tensions," Guterres said.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki accused Israel of war crimes and called on the UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its actions, including through an arms embargo or the suspension of relations with Israel.
Israel "has claimed the rights to security it denies us. Why not put yourself in our shoes? What would you do if your country was under occupation and your people were massacred?" he said.
"How many Palestinians killed is enough for a condemnation, what is the threshold for outrage?" he asked as he pointed to an incident in which nine members of one family were killed.
"Israel is not only a military power, it is a nuclear power,' he said. Israel is protected by an Iron dome, but the Palestinians have no safe place to go, it is the Palestinian citizens who needs protection and compassion," he said.
"Palestinian freedom is the only path to peace, and the UNSC has a moral duty to help the Palestinians achieve this freedom."


