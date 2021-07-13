Hamas-affiliated news agency's page removed from Facebook

Shehab's Facebook page was originally created in 2011. Nearly 7.5 million people liked the page before it was taken down.

A spokesperson for Facebook stated that the page was removed after Shehab continued to violate community standards despite being notified.

"Despite recent outreach to its administrators regarding our policies, we have had to disable the Shehab News Agency Facebook page for repeatedly violating our community standards," said the spokesperson. "We have previously explained to the Shehab News team that, in order to keep our community safe and prevent harm, we do not allow praise or support for groups, leaders or individuals who have engaged in violence."

At about the same time that the Facebook page was removed, Shehab's website became inaccessible, with attempts to access the website showing an error page saying that the site was "temporarily unavailable or under maintenance."

This isn't the first time Shehab has been removed from Facebook.

This isn't the first time Shehab has been removed from Facebook.

In 2015, the page was removed by Facebook for featuring "graphic violence," according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. The page had about 2.5 million followers at the time. Other pages affiliated with Hamas, including the Safa news agency, have been removed from Facebook in the past.