ICC goes on summer break without ruling on investigation against Israel

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague went on its summer break on Friday without reaching a decision on the war crimes investigation against Israel.Israeli officials, accoring to Walla! News, have estimated that the decision will only be made after the vacation on August 13. The ICC does not have a due date to make a decision, and so it seemed likely that the situation would come to fruition.Some theorize that the US and Israel delayed an announcement on annexation due to the ICC investigation so that such a decision would not be in direct violation of the ruling of the court.The US, in particular, has been vocal against the ICC, placing sanctions against the organization it claims has no jurisdiction to hear the case on Israel.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
