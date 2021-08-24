The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF sends reinforcements to Gaza Division ahead of planned demonstrations

Violent riots on Saturday left one border police officer in critical condition.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 24, 2021 19:19
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The IDF has sent reinforcements to the Gaza Division ahead of additional rallies planned by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip set to take place on Wednesday.
The reinforcements will include two units of special forces, an armored company, and snipers.
“IDF forces will act vigorously in the face of terror attempts at the fence,” the military said on Tuesday.
The decision to reinforce the Gaza Division came following a situational assessment led by the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano. During the meeting, officers discussed the location of various forces and procedures for opening fire and approved operational plans.
The meeting took place ahead of the rally that the Palestinians have called “the Sword of Jerusalem shall not be sheathed,” a reference to Hamas’s name for the fighting that took place in May between the two sides.
The military is preparing for a variety of scenarios, including violent riots along the perimeter fence, the launching of incendiary balloons, and rocket fire towards Israeli communities.
“The IDF will respond strongly to terrorist attempts and holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for everything that is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the military said.
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
On Saturday during a violent riot along the Gaza fence, Border Police officer Barel Shmueli was shot in the head by a Hamas militant who had been able to approach the perimeter fence and fire a handgun into Shmueli’s firing position.
Shmueli underwent several operations at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba but remains in critical condition and is still intubated and sedated.
Toledano visited his bedside on Tuesday.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported over 41 Palestinians including 10 children were injured during the demonstrations including a 13-year-old boy who was hit in the head east of Gaza City, and another who was hit in the neck with a rubber bullet. A woman and journalist were also injured.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab said Tuesday that Gaza is engaged in an open military confrontation with Israel with the aim of putting pressure to end the 11-year blockade on the coastal enclave.
“The Palestinian resistance looks at what is happening today in Jerusalem and the attacks in the West Bank, and it always has its hand on the trigger,” he was quoted as saying by the Palestinian Ma’an news agency.
“The resistance is following all of this and is ready and ready in case the occupation tries to change the rules of engagement,” he continued, adding that groups in the strip are “ready to respond to any aggression.”
Despite the last round of fighting only three months ago, Israeli defense officials believe Hamas is ready for another round of fighting. The military has said that while it is satisfied with the outcome of Operation Guardian of the Walls, the rocket arsenal belonging to Hamas wasn’t hit as hard as it would have liked and is large enough for another round of fighting.


