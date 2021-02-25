Is Israel legally obligated to provide Palestinians with vaccines?

"The occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health of all the people under its control," tweeted popular US Democratic politician Bernie Sanders this week as he took Israel to task for not massively vaccinating the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza.

He is not alone in chastising Israel whose rapid vaccine rollout is lauded worldwide, but whose success has backfired in the court of international public opinion, when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's ability to quickly vaccinate close to half its population, while the Palestinian Authority program has barely started, speaks to the vast discrepancy of the abilities of both governments. It has, however, also place the issue of COVID-19 squarely in the heart of the debate surrounding Israeli responsibility to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to take 100,000 thousand vaccines and parcel them out in bundles of 5,000 to some 20 Israeli allies only strengthened the impression that Israel could help the Palestinians but callously choosing not to.

The fact that Israel had pledged in early February to give the Palestinian Authority the same bundle of 5,000 doses, of which 2,000 have already been received or that it has planes to vaccine some 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel, has not made a dent in anti-Israel sentiment on this score.

"It is outrageous that Netanyahu would use spare vaccines to reward his foreign allies while so many Palestinians in the occupied territories are still waiting," Sanders tweeted.

He was not alone in speaking out. The issue made it onto a Saturday Night Live sketch and into the halls of the United Nations, where the Palestinian Authority has also spoken out and where officials have said that Israel could do more.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Israel has been clear that its role is to facilitate the passage of PA acquired vaccinations to the West Bank and Gaza, but that it is the role of the PA to secure the vaccinations either by purchasing them or through donations.

But behind a moral debate of whether the pandemic requires Israel to equally provide for the Palestinians, does it have a legal obligation to do to so?

The heart of that debate centers around two specific legal documents, the 1995 Interim Oslo Accords signed by both Israel and the Palestinians and the Fourth Geneva Conventions that set out international recognized rules of warfare and occupation.

Those who argue that Israel has no legal obligation, rely heavily on the Oslo Accords, noting that the provisions of a signed agreement between two parties, make the Geneva Conventions irrelevant in this matte.

Among those who hold to this belief is former Foreign Ministry legal advisor Alan Baker, who is now the director of the International Law Program at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

As one of the drafters of the Oslo Accord he easily points to the exact relevant passage, annex III, article 17.

It states that the "powers and responsibilities in the sphere of Health in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be transferred to the Palestinian side, including the health insurance system." The text specifically stipulates that this includes vaccines.

Baker told The Jerusalem Post he believed that Israel has "a moral and epidemiological responsibility" to the Palestinians on the issue of the vaccines, "because they are our neighbors and they come and work here."

He added, "If they are ill, then we are ill. It is in our interest to help them."

But there is no legal obligation, he said, adding that Israel does not have to provide vaccinations for all the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

What Israel is "obliged to do" is "to cooperate and to share information and to facilitate transfer of medicine and things like that."

All of that, he said, is set out by the Oslo Accords, according to which "the full powers and responsibilities for health care and for dealing with epidemics in the territories is in the hands of the Palestinian Authority, it is written in black and white."

Baker added, "as soon as signed the Oslo Accords any provisions of the Geneva Convention are no longer valid because both the Palestinians and the Israelis agreed to establish a special regime that is not set out in the Oslo Accords."

He noted that the Geneva Convention was meant to be used in the case where a state occupied the territory of another existing state. Israel holds that because it captured the West Bank from Jordan, and Jordan has since relinquished any claim to that territory, the Geneva Convention does not apply.

But even if one argued that the Geneva Convention had applied, he said, it no longer applied because of Article 6 in the Geneva Conventions, which states that the convention is only applicable for the first year after the cessation of hostilities. The signing of the Oslo Accords means that such hostilities as were designated under the Geneva Conventions no longer applies, he said.

But left-wing human rights attorney Michael Sfard disagreed on both counts.

"Oslo is irrelevant," Sfard said noting that, "it is a bilateral agreement between two parties."

That agreement was never meant to signal the end of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza nor was it meant to absolve Israel of the responsibilities of an occupying power, Sfard said.

The creation of the Palestinian Authority under Oslo, does not absolve Israel of it obligations to the Palestinians, "it just makes it possible for Israel to implement its responsibly though the PA," Sfard said.

Nor he said, does that mean that Israel has to provide the same treatment, but it has to make the minimum standard available, which in this case, would the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

Sfard noted that even domestic law recognized that Israel had a responsibility here.

He pointed to a pre-Oslo 1991 High Court of Justice case with respect to the inequitable distribution of gas masks during the Gulf War. Israel had provided gas masks to the settlers living in the West Bank, not the Palestinians. The court ruled that gas masks had to be distributed to both populations, he said.

Lastly, he said, the 1995 interim agreement was only supposed to last for five years, so "it cannot be the standard of what should happen now."