The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Is Israel legally obligated to provide Palestinians with vaccines?

Israel has vaccinated nearly half of its population while the PA has barely started.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 19:43
Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern Gaza Strip January 14, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern Gaza Strip January 14, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
"The occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health of all the people under its control," tweeted popular US Democratic politician Bernie Sanders this week as he took Israel to task for not massively vaccinating the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza.
He is not alone in chastising Israel whose rapid vaccine rollout is lauded worldwide, but whose success has backfired in the court of international public opinion, when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel's ability to quickly vaccinate close to half its population, while the Palestinian Authority program has barely started, speaks to the vast discrepancy of the abilities of both governments. It has, however, also place the issue of COVID-19 squarely in the heart of the debate surrounding Israeli responsibility to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to take 100,000 thousand vaccines and parcel them out in bundles of 5,000 to some 20 Israeli allies only strengthened the impression that Israel could help the Palestinians but callously choosing not to.
The fact that Israel had pledged in early February to give the Palestinian Authority the same bundle of 5,000 doses, of which 2,000 have already been received or that it has planes to vaccine some 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel, has not made a dent in anti-Israel sentiment on this score.
"It is outrageous that Netanyahu would use spare vaccines to reward his foreign allies while so many Palestinians in the occupied territories are still waiting," Sanders tweeted.
He was not alone in speaking out. The issue made it onto a Saturday Night Live sketch and into the halls of the United Nations, where the Palestinian Authority has also spoken out and where officials have said that Israel could do more.
Israel has been clear that its role is to facilitate the passage of PA acquired vaccinations to the West Bank and Gaza, but that it is the role of the PA to secure the vaccinations either by purchasing them or through donations.
But behind a moral debate of whether the pandemic requires Israel to equally provide for the Palestinians, does it have a legal obligation to do to so?
The heart of that debate centers around two specific legal documents, the 1995 Interim Oslo Accords signed by both Israel and the Palestinians and the Fourth Geneva Conventions that set out international recognized rules of warfare and occupation.
Those who argue that Israel has no legal obligation, rely heavily on the Oslo Accords, noting that the provisions of a signed agreement between two parties, make the Geneva Conventions irrelevant in this matte. 
Among those who hold to this belief is former Foreign Ministry legal advisor Alan Baker, who is now the director of the International Law Program at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. 
As one of the drafters of the Oslo Accord he easily points to the exact relevant passage, annex III, article 17. 
It states that the "powers and responsibilities in the sphere of Health in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be transferred to the Palestinian side, including the health insurance system." The text specifically stipulates that this includes vaccines.
Baker told The Jerusalem Post he believed that Israel has "a moral and epidemiological responsibility" to the Palestinians on the issue of the vaccines, "because they are our neighbors and they come and work here."
He added, "If they are ill, then we are ill. It is in our interest to help them." 
But there is no legal obligation, he said, adding that Israel does not have to provide vaccinations for all the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. 
What Israel  is "obliged to do" is "to cooperate and to share information and to facilitate transfer of medicine and things like that."
All of that, he said, is set out by the Oslo Accords, according to which "the full powers and responsibilities for health care and for dealing with epidemics in the territories is in the hands of the Palestinian Authority, it is written in black and white."
Baker added, "as soon as signed the Oslo Accords any provisions of the Geneva Convention are no longer valid because both the Palestinians and the Israelis agreed to establish a special regime that is not set out in the Oslo Accords."
He noted that the Geneva Convention was meant to be used in the case where a state occupied the territory of another existing state. Israel holds that because it captured the West Bank from Jordan, and Jordan has since relinquished any claim to that territory, the Geneva Convention does not apply.
But even if one argued that the Geneva Convention had applied, he said, it no longer applied because of Article 6 in the Geneva Conventions, which states that the convention is only applicable for the first year after the cessation of hostilities. The signing of the Oslo Accords means that such hostilities as were designated under the Geneva Conventions no longer applies, he said.
But left-wing human rights attorney Michael Sfard disagreed on both counts.
"Oslo is irrelevant," Sfard said noting that, "it is a bilateral agreement between two parties."
That agreement was never meant to signal  the end of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza nor was it meant to absolve Israel of the responsibilities of an occupying power, Sfard said.
The creation of the Palestinian Authority under Oslo, does not absolve Israel of it obligations to the Palestinians, "it just makes it possible for Israel to implement its responsibly though the PA," Sfard said. 
Nor he said, does that mean that Israel has to provide the same treatment, but it has to make the minimum standard available, which in this case, would the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.
Sfard noted that even domestic law recognized that Israel had a responsibility here.  
He pointed to a pre-Oslo 1991 High Court of Justice case with respect to the inequitable distribution of gas masks during the Gulf War. Israel had provided gas masks to the settlers living in the West Bank, not the Palestinians. The court ruled that gas masks had to be distributed to both populations, he said.
Lastly, he said, the 1995 interim agreement was only supposed to last for five years, so "it cannot be the standard of what should happen now."


Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by