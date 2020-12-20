The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians: We didn't ask Israel for COVID-19 vaccine

The PA, with the help of the World Health Organization, has managed to secure the vaccine from other sources.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 12:14
Vaccine (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Vaccine (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Palestinians have not approached Israel for help in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines and are planning to purchase them on their own with the help of the international community, Palestinian and Israeli officials said on Sunday.
 A senior official with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health said that the Palestinians do not expect Israel to sell them, or purchase on their behalf, the vaccine from any country.
 The official told The Jerusalem Post that the Palestinians will soon receive nearly four million Russian-made vaccines against COVID-19.
 The PA, with the help of the World Health Organization, has managed to secure the vaccine from other sources, the official added, without elaborating.
Another PA Ministry of Health official said that he expected vaccinations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to begin next month. He too clarified that the PA has not asked Israel to supply the Palestinians with the vaccine. “We are working on our own to obtain the vaccine from a number of sources,” the official added. “We are not a department in the Israeli Defense Ministry. We have our own government and Ministry of Health and they are making huge efforts to get the vaccine.”
 Last week, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that the Palestinians were working hard to obtain the vaccine against COVID-19 from a number of sources, including Russia, the US, China and Britain.
 Some “friendly” countries have promised to help the Palestinians in their effort to get the vaccine, he said.
 Shtayyeh, however, noted that it would take months before the Palestinians receive all the vaccines they need.
 A senior official with the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told the Post that until now the PA has not contacted Israel about the issue of purchasing the vaccine.
“We will be very delighted for them to do so,” the official said. “We want to see the PA taking responsibility for its residents and starting the process regarding the purchase of the vaccine. Israel is willing to assist them, but first we need to create dialogue. Until now, unfortunately, this dialogue has not happened. We are still waiting for the Palestinian Authority to engage us on this matter.”
 The Israeli official pointed out that in the last few months, COGAT has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the international community, especially the United Nations, to assist the Palestinians in their effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.



