The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Islamic Jihad announces general alert amid prison tensions

The PIJ announced a general alert as 150 of its prisoners launched a hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 16:25
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the al-Quds Brigades, announced a general mobilization of its forces on Thursday, as 150 PIJ prisoners entered a second day of a hunger strike in protest of measures implement in Israeli prisons after the escape from Gilboa Prison.
On Wednesday evening, PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah affirmed that the movement "would not leave its sons in Zionist prisons as victims at the hands of the enemy.
"We will stand with them and support them with everything we have, even if this requires us to go to war for them, and no agreements or any other considerations will prevent us from doing so," he warned.
On Thursday, the al-Quds Brigades stated that they had received al-Nakhalah's statement and announced a general mobilization among its forces, saying "we are fully prepared, and we are at the ready."
While the PIJ had announced on Wednesday that 250 prisoners had started a hunger strike, a statement by the terrorist group on Thursday brought that number down to 150. The movement warned that its patience would not last and that it would remain in a state of general alert to defend the prisoners and support their escalatory steps, no matter the cost.
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The movement stressed that the decision to launch the hunger strike came after a month and a half of negotiations with the Israel Prison Service and Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) in order to remove the measures implemented after six prisoners escaped from Gilboa Prison. The alleged measures include isolation and the distribution of prisoners to separate rooms in order to prevent them from organizing, according to the announcement.
Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) expressed their support for the PIJ prisoners on Thursday.
PFLP Deputy Secretary-General Abu Ahmed Fouad stated on Thursday that the PFLP is "ready to put all its capabilities into the field in support of the prisoners."
Zaher Jabarin, a Hamas official responsible for prisoner affairs, stated on Thursday that the captive movement was managing the fight against the Israeli prison administration as a unified front and would not allow the singling out of any prisoner from any faction.
The Palestinian factions warned Israel on Thursday as well against "the continuation of its crimes against our prisoners in prisons," according to Al-Resalah news.
"We stress that if our prisoners are subjected to any harm, the Zionist enemy and its crisis leadership will be in direct confrontation with our resistance and our people," said the factions.
Six Palestinian prisoners under administrative detention have been on hunger strike for an extended period of time, including Kayed Fasfous (92 days), Muqdad Qawasmeh (85 days), Alaa Aaraj (68 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (59 days), Rayeq Besharat (54 days) and Shadi Abu Akr (51 days), according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.
Fasfous and Qawasameh are both in serious and deteriorating condition and refuse to accept medical aid, according to Palestinian reports.
Administrative detention is a special status in Israel where a detainee gets to argue for their release in a judicial proceeding, but the standards of the proceeding do not offer the same protections as regular criminal trials.
Due to some evidence against administrative detainees being based on classified intelligence, their defense lawyers often complain that they cannot properly defend their clients since only the court gets to view the full evidentiary file.
Palestinian media reported on Thursday that the High Court of Justice had decided to freeze Fasfous's administrative detention due to his health condition, although the decision still meant that Fasfous would not be allowed to leave the hospital.


Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad hunger striker prison Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by