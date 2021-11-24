The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel advances plan for 9,000 east Jerusalem homes in Atarot

The international community and the Palestinian Authority have condemned plans to build in an area located over the pre-1967 lines.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 18:50

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 18:55
The new 9,000 homes project in Atarot (photo credit: ARCHITECT YUVAL KADMON)
(photo credit: ARCHITECT YUVAL KADMON)
The Jerusalem Municipality advanced plans on Wednesday for a 9,000 home project in Atarot, an area of the city located over the pre-1967 lines.
The international community and the Palestinian Authority have condemned the plan, which it warns would help cement Israel's presence in an area of the city which they designated as the future capital of a Palestinian state.
They have also argued that the plan would drive a wedge of Jewish housing in between already existing Palestinian neighborhoods.
The city's local's planning committee threw its support behind the project on Wednesday, prior to the municipality's District Planning Committee December 6th hearing on the matter.
The project would transform the 1,243 dunam site of the former Kalandia airport into a new neighborhood, with parks, hotels, public buildings, commercial areas and senior housing. It would preserve the historic airport, which operated from 1924 to 2000.
General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007 (credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007 (credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
On Monday, a delegation of European Union officials visited the site. The EU Representative to the PA Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said the plan jeopardized a potential two-state resolution to the conflict and helped sever Jerusalem from the West Bank.
Israel holds that Jerusalem is the united capital of the Jewish state and has argued that projects such as this provide much-needed housing and improve the overall quality of life in its capital.
 


