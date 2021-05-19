Israel strikes Hamas's tunnel network as rockets aimed at Air Force bases

Hamas aimed rockets at Israel Air Force bases in the South - including Tel Nof, Nevatim and Ramon - early Wednesday morning as sirens sounded across the country amid barrages into central and southern Israel.

“The bases that the Al Qassam Brigades targeted are Hatzor, Hatzerim, Nevatim, Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ramon,” Hamas said in a statement.

Incoming rocket sirens were activated in the Gaza border communities, the southern cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod as well as the towns of Rehovot, Nes Ziona and Palmachim in the center of the country.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that no rockets impacted the bases, where planes had been taking off and landing throughout the night. One projectile did land in an open field in proximity to the Tel Nof Airbase near Rehovot.

After about four hours without rockets fired towards Israel, sirens were sounded in the towns of Holit and Sufa on Wednesday morning. A relatively quiet night, from 7pm on Tuesday until 7am on Wednesday, some 50 rockets were fired towards Israel from the Hamas-run enclave, with 10 of them falling inside the Strip. There were no damage or injuries.After about four hours without rockets fired towards Israel, sirens were sounded in the towns of Holit and Sufa on Wednesday morning.

Air Force jets struck additional sections of the Hamas "Metro" underground tunnel network on Wednesday, this time focusing on the southern Gaza Strip in Khan Younis and Rafah. The IDF said that 52 airplanes dropped some 120 munitions in 25 minutes, destroying 12 kilometers of the network.

Zilberman said that the military believes that at least 10 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in the overnight strikes.

Other than the tunnel network, the IAF also struck a number of targets in the upscale Gaza City neighborhood of Rimal, and “after 36 hours of strikes,” the military has finished its airstrikes in the area, Zilberman said.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF said that it struck a weapons production site belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Shortly afterwards, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure in the home of Osama Tabash, the head of Hamas's military intelligence division, in Khan Younis.

Since the beginning of the fighting , close to 3,500 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with some 500 falling short and landing inside the coastal enclave. Magen David Adom reported that 12 people in Israel have died since the beginning of the fighting and over 330 have been injured.

The Gaza health ministry says a total of 220 people have died since the beginning of the fighting, including 63 children & 36 women. Another 1,500 people have been wounded.