Ex-Peres policy adviser: ‘Enormous’ potential in Israel-UAE-Bahrain deal

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Nimrod Novik, former senior policy adviser to the late Shimon Peres and member of the board of Commanders for Israel’s Security, a movement of ex-senior security officials from the IDF, police, Mossad, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), said that there is a great deal of potential in the Israel-UAE agreement on numerous levels. Novik, who was interviewed by Khaled Abu Toameh, Arab affairs correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, said that Israel and the United Arab Emirates are the two leading countries in the region driven by science, technology, and the pursuit of stability. For the full conference, click here>>“We Israelis have a lot to gain from cooperation with our counterparts in the UAE in a variety of fields," he explained. "Tourism is important, human contact is important, but also in a more profound way, cooperation in science and technology to help each other’s security objectives – this is all ahead of us.” Additionally, he suggested that Israel could possibly mobilize support from the UAE and Bahrain to move forward to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians. Toameh also interviewed Dr. Ebtesam al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, who said that while the United Arab Emirates sees the agreement as an opportunity to revive the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis, it does not view itself as a mediator. She suggested that the Palestinians need new, young leadership that cares for peace. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });