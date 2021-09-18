The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jenin gunmen ready to foil possible IDF ‘incursion’

The gunmen said that they have formed a “Joint Operations Room” consisting of representatives of various Palestinian factions to repel a possible “invasion” by the IDF.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 19:09
Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces on September 13, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces on September 13, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen in Jenin said over the weekend that they are prepared to thwart any attempt by the IDF to enter the city or its refugee camp in search of two security prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison.
The gunmen said they have formed a “Joint Operations Room” consisting of representatives of various Palestinian factions to repel a possible “invasion” by the IDF.
Palestinian sources said the gunmen belong to several armed groups affiliated with Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The sources claimed that the IDF was preparing to launch a major offensive in the camp following a series of shooting incidents.
Over the past few days, gunmen have been carrying out shooting attacks almost every night at the Jalame checkpoint, located between Jenin and Mount Gilboa. No one has been hurt in those attacks.
Two of the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison remain at large. The two, Munadel Enfayat and Ayham Kamamji, hail from the Jenin area. It is believed that at least one of them succeeded in crossing into the West Bank.
Palestinians walk on empty streets during a full-blown strike in Jenin, West Bank, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, September 11, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians walk on empty streets during a full-blown strike in Jenin, West Bank, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, September 11, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The Joint Operations Room was last active in 2002, when the IDF raided the Jenin refugee camp as part of Operation Defensive Shield, a large-scale military operation conducted in the West Bank during the Second Intifada to stop terrorist attacks.
Jamal Haweel, a senior Fatah official from the camp, was quoted on Saturday as warning that Israel would pay a heavy price if the IDF enters the refugee camp and the city of Jenin.
“We are all united and everyone is prepared for making sacrifices and resisting the occupation forces,” Haweel, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, said.
Haweel told the Palestinian news agency Khabar that the daily “clashes” between Palestinians and IDF soldiers near the Jalame checkpoint are “an expression of the reality of the culture of resistance and anger of the Palestinian street toward the criminal enemy.”
According to the Fatah official, the failure of the Israeli authorities to prevent the escape of the six inmates from a high security prison prompted Israel to issue threats against the Jenin Refugee Camp.
He also warned Israel against “exaggerating” the military capabilities of the refugee camp “by portraying it as if it contains a nuclear bomb.”
Haweel claimed that the gunmen in the camp and the city of Jenin possess “simple” military capabilities. “But,” he added, “they are in high spirits and have a strong will to defend the camp against any Israeli aggression.”
He appealed to the Palestinian Authority to “provide security” to the Jenin refugee camp, warning that the downfall of the camp would “affect the security system” in the West Bank. He also expressed hope that the terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip would “join in defending the camp once it comes under attack.”
Haweel claimed that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wants to launch a military operation against Jenin.
“Bennett will pay a heavy price, because the fighters are united and prepared,” he cautioned.
Hamas also warned Israel against launching a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp.
“We warn the occupation against committing any foolish acts against our people in the Jenin camp,” Hamas said in a statement on Friday. “Our people stand united in their support for our people in Jenin.”
Hamas also warned Israel against continuing its punitive measures against Palestinian prisoners in response to the escape from Gilboa Prison.
“Our people and their resistance will not stand silent in the face of the continuation of these violations,” the statement read, adding that the jailbreak was another “defeat” for Israel.


Tags IDF Jenin palestinian prisoners West Bank Violence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by