The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jonathan Pollard: Let's 'decisively' win the war for Jerusalem

He spoke in support of a push by the Right to hold a flag march in Jerusalem that went through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 19:19
Jonathan Pollard is seen addressing the Youth for Sovereignty Conference defending the right for Jews to walk anywhere in Jerusalem, on June 10, 2021. (photo credit: GILEAD PILBER)
Jonathan Pollard is seen addressing the Youth for Sovereignty Conference defending the right for Jews to walk anywhere in Jerusalem, on June 10, 2021.
(photo credit: GILEAD PILBER)
The time has come for the Jewish people to "decisively" win the war for Jerusalem, Jonathan Pollard told the Youth for Sovereignty Conference held Thursday evening as he spoke in support of the right for Jews to walk anywhere in the Old City.
"No Jew should be afraid to walk the land, from Metulla to Eilat, ever," said Pollard, who spent 30 years in an American prison for passing classified US information to Israel. He is considered an hero in Israel, particularly among the Right, whose cause he supports.
On Thursday night he gave rousing speech in support of Judea and Samaria sovereignty and the need to ensure that Jerusalem remains Israel's united city, when he spoke at Oz Ve Gaon in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.
Pollard explained that Israel had not won the battle for Jerusalem, when it wrested the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the 1967 Six Day war.
"We won a battle," in that war, he said, but "for every year after that victory we have been losing Jerusalem brick by brick."
It's time to turn the tide on the downward trajectory and push for a final victory with respect to a united Jerusalem, Pollard said. "I'm not interested in just winning the battles anymore. I want to decisively win the war for Jerusalem and for our God given land in Judea, Binyamin and the Shomron," Pollard said.
He spoke in support of a push by the Right to hold a flag march in Jerusalem that went through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter. Police refused for the second time in two months to allow them to stride along that route fearing that it would incite unnecessary violence.
It's inconceivable, Pollard said, that "we can not walk through our capital with our flag." He called on the young people in front of him to abandon the mentality of fear for one strength. 
"We fear no one but God, period, nothing else and never forget that," Pollard said, adding that he had lived by that motto while he was in prison. "And here I am," Pollard said.
"It's the others that should be afraid of us. They know they have stolen our heritage, they have stolen our past and if we are not careful they will steal our future as well," Pollard said.
Pollard spoke in a support of a host of right-wing causes including a call for the authorization of the West Bank Evyatar outpost and the final approval for the construction of 3,500 homes in an unbuilt area of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement known as E1.
He warned against forces that want to once again divide Jerusalem and against the dictates of US President Joe Biden when it comes to Israeli activity in the city. 
"The day so of the ghetto are over. we are free Jews in the free Jewish land and no one, not even the president of the US has the right to ell us where we can and can't live, he has enough problems of his own to worry about," Pollard said. 


Tags Jerusalem Settlements jonathan pollard history Six Day War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by