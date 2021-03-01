The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jordan, PA accuse ‘Jewish extremists’ of storming Temple Mount

“230 Jewish extremists stormed the mosque (on Sunday), conducted tours, and practiced public Talmudic rituals and prayers inside its yards.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 1, 2021 12:15
The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)
The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)
Jordan and the Palestinian Authority have condemned visits by Jews to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, dubbing them provocations and a violation of the status quo at the site.
The Jordanian foreign ministry, in a statement released on Sunday, described the visits as an “an incursion by extremists into the mosque’s premises.”
The visits are carried out under police protection and do not include entry into any of the two mosques at the compound.
“The [Jewish] extremists’ raids, under the protection of the Israeli police, are a “flagrant” violation of the existing legal and historic status, international law and Israel's obligations,” the ministry said.  
It said that the entire al-Aqsa Mosque area “is a place of worship for Muslims, and the [Jordanian-controlled] Islamic Wakf (Trust) was the only party with entitled to manage the site.
The Jordanian statement called on the Israeli authorities “to stop the violations and respect the legal and historic status quo.”
It further called on the international community to pressure Israel “to stop the ongoing violations and provocations at the al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The Islamic Wakf Department in east Jerusalem said in a separate statement that “230 Jewish extremists stormed the mosque (on Sunday), conducted tours, and practiced public Talmudic rituals and prayers inside its yards.”
It condemned “Jewish extremists” for making “provocative tours near the entrances to the Temple Mount. The Islamic Wakf Department accused the Israeli police of turning the al-Aqsa Mosque compound into a “military barracks to protect Jewish extremists invading the mosque.” It too claimed that Israel was seeking to alter the “long-standing religious, historical and legal status of the mosque.”
On Monday, the PA also denounced the “invasions” by Jews into the Temple Mount. In a statement, the PA’s official news agency described the visits as “provocative tours” and claimed that Jewish “settlers” performed religious rituals at the eastern section of the compound.


