Netanyahu hints Israel won't shy away from military action against Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that Israel would not shy away from military action against Iran when he spoke at the graduation ceremony for IDF pilots on Wednesday."We will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said. "We do not take lightly the threats made against us, nor do we shy away from them," Netanyahu said."Our policy is clear and consistent: whoever tries to harm us will suffer a crushing blow. "In the face of danger, the Air Force is ready to act forcefully - in any range, in any arena and in any target," Netanyahu stated.He promised that Israel would stand firm against Iran's nuclear program and its entrenchment in Syria."We will continue to act against attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish military bases in Syria. We will not compromise on this issue," he said.
Nor will Israel compromise on the steps needed to prevent it enemies from developing precision missiles and placing them in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere, Netanyahu said. He spoke amid concern that the US policy on Iran is about to undergo a sea-change under US President-elect Joe Biden, who Israel fears will make conciliatory gestures toward Iran.