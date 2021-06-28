The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Oh no, an Article on Israeli ‘apartheid’ - opinion

Just as no one notices who’s Arab and who’s Jewish at my favorite open-air market, no one pays much attention to ethnicity at the hospital, either. We’re so far past that.

By MARK LAVIE / THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 28, 2021 13:21
“The Peace Kids” mural in Tel Aviv, which depicts iconic Israeli and Palestinian cartoon characters embracing one another, was created with the cooperation of Israeli and Palestinian artists, May 2015. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“The Peace Kids” mural in Tel Aviv, which depicts iconic Israeli and Palestinian cartoon characters embracing one another, was created with the cooperation of Israeli and Palestinian artists, May 2015.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Writing about Israel and apartheid is a losing proposition. It comes out defensive, gives credibility to the specious charges against Israel, and starts a fight that can’t be won because the other side doesn’t care about the facts.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
So I really should stop writing. But I won’t.
The latest iteration of the “apartheid” saga is a tragedy. Israel made a deal with the Palestinian Authority to send 1.4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines now, in exchange for a similar number of vaccines the Palestinians are due to receive next year.
But the Palestinians called off the deal and sent back the first 90,000 doses, charging that they were too close to the expiration date. That set off a wave of criticism of Israel for giving the Palestinians out-of-date doses. Except they weren’t. Israel immediately used those very doses for its own 12-to-15-year-olds.
Then the Palestinians let it be known that they would like to reopen the negotiations.
Exasperated, I concluded that once again, as with Israel’s offers of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza, and parts of Jerusalem that the Palestinians turned down in 2000 and 2008, their leaders were once again prioritizing the politically rewarding suffering of their people over their welfare, and using the whole saga to bash Israel. I suggested that Israel should resume the negotiations, and then negotiate for a very, very long, long time, and in the meantime give the doses to someone who would actually use them instead of playing politics with them.
All that is accurate, as far as it goes, but there’s more. It turns out the prospect of receiving vaccination doses from Israel enraged Palestinians on social media, and the uproar “forced” the leadership to cancel the deal. That’s even worse than my scenario.
So how does this fit into the apartheid story? Like this: Under the Israeli-Palestinian interim peace accords, the Palestinian leadership controls about 40% of the West Bank, where more than 90% of the territory’s Palestinians live. Israel rules the rest with a mixture of military and civil law. That appears to be apartheid by definition – two unequal governments for two peoples in the same land.
But no. Apartheid comes when separate rules are forced upon a powerless minority. And despite their best efforts to appear as powerless victims, the Palestinians agreed to the arrangements, signed on to them, and have had their self-governing authority in place for 25 years. Evidence is the PA’s independent decision to call off the vaccine deal. Add to that the fact that Israel pulled its settlers and soldiers out of Gaza in 2005, and it’s under total Palestinian control.
Please spare me the meritless argument that, in spite of all that, Israel still “occupies” Gaza because it controls its borders with the Hamas-ruled territory (as does Egypt). If that’s occupation, does Germany occupy France? Does Belgium occupy Holland? Nations control their own borders. That’s what the borders are for. Oh, but the Palestinians don’t have a state? Please refer to the abovementioned two proposals they rejected.
Now how about Israel itself, where it’s common knowledge that Arab citizens suffer under the yoke of the oppressive Jewish regime? Not.
For the first time, there’s an Arab party in the coalition government. There have been Arab ministers in the government before as members of predominantly Jewish parties, but this is a big deal: the representatives of an entirely Arab, Islamic party have a direct say in policy – and more importantly, are taking responsibility for it.
Meanwhile the society has moved far past the government when it comes to opportunities for Arab Israelis.
I recently had the chance to spend quite of bit of time at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. It prides itself on being named among the top 10 on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2021” list.
At some point, I wondered if anybody there spoke Hebrew. Many of the nurses and orderlies were from the Arab Israeli community or were immigrants from Russia or Ethiopia. Also among the Arab Israelis on staff: many doctors, including one of the three surgeons I dealt with.
Yes, folks, there are Arab doctors in Israeli hospitals. And at my local pharmacy, almost all the pharmacists are Arabs. Overall, about 17% of Israel’s doctors are Arabs, as are 25% of the nurses and about 40% of the pharmacists.
That’s not to say there are no problems. The Arab community suffers from income and education gaps, inadequate infrastructure and housing issues.
But one thing there isn’t: apartheid. Just as no one notices who’s Arab and who’s Jewish at my favorite open-air market, no one pays much attention to ethnicity at the hospital, either. We’re so far past that.
So I went and wrote about Israel and apartheid. I just couldn’t help it.

Mark Lavie has been covering the Middle East for major news outlets since 1972. His second book – Why Are We Still Afraid? – is available on Amazon.


Tags apartheid Arab Israeli conflict Israeli–Palestinian conflict Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by