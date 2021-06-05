The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA envoy to Ireland denies meeting Israeli counterpart

The report triggered protests and condemnations from some Palestinians who took to social media platforms to express outrage over the alleged meeting.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 5, 2021 16:50
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Northern Ireland v Israel - Windsor Park, Belfast, Britain - September 11, 2018 Free Palestine message displayed on a hill outside the stadium (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Northern Ireland v Israel - Windsor Park, Belfast, Britain - September 11, 2018 Free Palestine message displayed on a hill outside the stadium
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Jilan Wahba, denied on Saturday that she had met with her Israeli counterpart, Ophir Kariv.
The denial came after The Irish Times revealed on June 2 that the Palestinian and Israeli ambassadors appeared together at a joint forum in Dublin for the first time.
The report triggered protests and condemnations from some Palestinians who took to social media platforms to express outrage over the alleged meeting.
Palestinian political activists regularly attack Palestinians who meet with Israelis and accuse them of “promoting normalization with the Israeli occupation.”
Wahba and Kariv both spoke at the event organized by the Sonar Diplomacy, a non-profit which promotes multiculturalism and diplomacy, in Trinity College, the newspaper reported.
Organizers said it was the first time the two ambassadors have taken part in a joint event, according to the newspaper. “They did not speak to each other directly, instead addressing their remarks to the audience,” it added. “However, it is understood both representatives spoke on the sidelines of the event.”
Responding to the report and criticism, Wahba threatened to take legal action against The Irish Times, the organizers of the event and “anyone who published fake news.”
“I did not meet the Israeli ambassador,” the Palestinian envoy said in a statement. “I did not meet with him and I wasn’t with him at any place at Trinity College. How can I meet with someone who represents war criminals? This is slander and deception by the occupation to divert attention from the victory in the Irish parliament.”
Wahba was referring to the Irish parliament’s recent approval of a resolution condemning Israeli “de facto annexation” in the West Bank. The motion, initiated by opposition party Sinn Féin, was supported by the Irish government.
Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to Britain, defended Wahba against the “defamation campaign.”
“Due to the geographical and political proximity with Ireland, I have had the honor of working and coordinating with sister Jilan [Wahba] since I assumed my duties in Britain,” he wrote on Facebook. “Sister Jilan is not only an ambassador for her country, but a fighter full of passion and influential work with the friendly Irish people and their representatives, which was manifested in the historic Irish Parliament’s decision during the aggression against our people to consider the Israeli settlement as an illegal annexation of occupied lands. We know that the recent defamation campaign is the way of Israel and its traditional arms to scatter and weaken us.”


Tags Israel Gaza Palestinians ireland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by