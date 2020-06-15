The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PA TV re-releases pop video glorifying Palestinian terrorists

The new version of the video includes images of terrorists Dalal Mughrabi, Salah Khalef and Abu Yusuf Al-Najjar.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 15, 2020 22:56
Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf (photo credit: Reuters)
Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf
(photo credit: Reuters)
Palestinian Authority TV has used a music video by a former UNWRA Regional Youth Ambassador to laud terrorists and encourage violence among the Palestinian population.
The video is for a song titled My Blood is Palestinian by Muhammad Assaf, winner of the 2013 Arab Idol song contest. Following his win, Assaf went on to become a Palestinian Arab pop star with a strong following among the youth, leading to his appointment as UNWRA Regional Youth Ambassador between 2013 and 2017.
The song includes the lyrics: "I’ve remained as I was. I’ve remained loyal to my religion. On my land you will find me. I will sacrifice myself for my family. My blood is Palestinian, Palestinian." A 2016 video for the song cut images of Assaf performing the song live with footage of Palestinians dancing, and scenes of flag waving, rioting and rock throwing.
Now PA TV has re-released the video, but with additional images of terrorists and Palestinian leaders including Dalal Mughrabi, who took part in a bus hijacking in which 37 Israelis including 12 children were murdered'; Salah Khalef, head of Black September, the terror organization which killed 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics; and Black September commander of operations Abu Yusuf Al-Najjar.
The video was aired on PA TV live on June 1 and 6, and twice on June 9.
It was brought to light by Palestinian Media Watch. In an article on their website, the NGO commented: "This current video joins the stream of violence and terror promoting videos that the PA is broadcasting these days as a means to heat up the atmosphere in the Palestinian street."
My Blood is Palestinian is not the only one of Assaf's songs to contain anti-Israel content. The song which secured Assaf the title of Arab Idol was a folk song titled Oh Flying Bird, which depicts the whole of Israel as Palestine. The lyrics include the lines: "By Allah, oh traveling [bird], I burn with envy. My country Palestine is beautiful. Turn to Safed, and then to Tiberias, and send regards to the sea of Acre and Haifa. Don't forget Nazareth, the Arab fortress, and tell Beit Shean about its people's return."


