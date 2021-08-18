The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian factions: Gaza closure increases tension

The factions further warned of attempts by Israel to “change the rules of engagement” with Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 18, 2021 17:22
An Israeli military vehicle is seen at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip, February 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
An Israeli military vehicle is seen at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip, February 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
As Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel was holding talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah as part of an effort to reach a long-time truce between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip warned that the continuation of the closure increases the state of tension in the coastal enclave.
After meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Kamel headed to Ramallah, where he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his Palestinian counterpart, Majed Faraj. The meeting was attended by Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA General Authority of Civil Affairs and Minister of Information Nabil Abu Rudaineh.
The two sides discussed ways of strengthening security and stability in the region, specifically the Gaza Strip.
The senior Egyptian official’s visit to Jerusalem and Ramallah came amid reports that Israel and Hamas were close to striking a deal that would see the easing of restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip and the delivery of Qatari aid money to more than 100,000 families there, possibly through the United Nations.
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
A Hamas source said on Tuesday that progress has been achieved toward resolving the crisis surrounding the Qatari funds. The source refused to comment on Kamel’s visit to Israel and the West Bank.
Leaders of various Palestinian factions who met in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday warned that “what [Israel] did not take during its recent aggression will not be obtained through the siege and closure.”
The factions were referring to last May’s military confrontation between Israel and Hamas.
“The continuation of the closure increases the state of tension in the Gaza Strip,” the factions said in a statement released after the meeting.
They said that they “discussed the dangerous repercussions of the continuation of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and the occupation’s attempts to empty our people’s victory in the Battle of Sword of Jerusalem from its content by putting pressure on the popular resistance, which was the main reason for the resistance’s victory in this battle.”
The factions further warned of attempts by Israel to “change the rules of engagement” with Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
The factions said that they are determined “to continue resisting the siege imposed on Gaza, and to struggle to end it without surrendering to the will” of Israel.
The factions called on Palestinians to mark the 52nd anniversary of the burning of the al-Aqsa Mosque by a Christian Australian citizen on August 21, 1969.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by