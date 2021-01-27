The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian fatwa bans Muslims from following 'modern Abrahamic faith'

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 27, 2021 18:04
PALESTINIANS AND the Wakf Islamic religious trust have made it clear that Emiratis and Bahrainis are not welcome to pray in al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council on Wednesday condemned the use of the term “Abraham Accords” to refer to the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The accords are named after the patriarch Abraham, the common patriarch of the three major Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Islam and Christianity.
The council, the Islamic judicial body governing affairs under Islamic law in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, ruled that the “alleged Abrahamic religion project, in addition to targeting the Muslim faith, was a political use of the concept of the Abrahamic religion; benefits the occupier; and constitutes a clear threat to our nation’s causes, first and foremost the Palestinian cause and al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The council claimed that those behind the use of the term “Abraham Accords” were seeking to “redraw the map of the Middle East in line with the Greater Israel map.”
It said that the Abraham project gives the indigenous peoples that claim to be the true sons of Abraham “the opportunity to integrate into the region and claim their purported historical rights.”
According to the council, the decision to name the normalization agreements after the “modern Abrahamic religion is a form of deception.”
The Muslims and Palestinians, the council noted, have no problem with the followers of the monotheistic religions.
“The reality of the struggle in our land is to confront the Zionist occupation and the settlement enterprise,” the council added.
The council said that those promoting the agreements under the name of the prophet Abraham are doing so to “justify their malicious acts.”
The council warned that calls to follow the “modern Abrahamic religion are dangerous and tantamount to apostasy.”
The council ruled that it was forbidden for Muslims to follow or endorse the new Abrahamic faith, adding that they should “refute these calls and expose their true goals and dangers.”


