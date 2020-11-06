Palestinian Uni. new gate named after planner of Munich Olympics massacre

The Student Union Council at Palestine Polytechnic University recently gifted the school with a gate named after Salah Khalaf , known as “Abu Iyad” – the terrorist who was the Black September terror organization leader and who planned the Munich Olympics massacre, in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered in 1972.

Palestinian Media Watch reported that Palestine Polytechnic University Student Union Council Chairman Saif Al-Muhtasib declared during the inauguration of the gate, “we have built this structure to commemorate the name of late Martyr Salah Khalaf ‘Abu Iyad.’ We are proud of the distinguished leaders whose bodies are no more, but whose spirit remains among us.”

On the gate of the university, reported PMW, are images of former PA Chairman Yasser Arafat and Khalaf, under which is written in Arabic: “The fortress of Martyr Saleh Khalaf ‘Abu Iyad’”

"To the left of the text," explained PMW, "is the logo of the Palestine Polytechnic University Student Union Council, which includes the PA map of “Palestine” that includes all of Israel in the colors of the Palestinian flag, indicating Palestinian sovereignty over the entire area."

"To the right is the logo of Palestine Polytechnic University’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs student group that is affiliated with Fatah," continued PMW. "This logo also includes the Palestinian Authority map of “Palestine,” as well as a raised fist at the top of the map."

"It is no surprise that the students at the Polytechnic admire terrorist Salah Khalaf," stated Palestinian Media Watch, "as the PA reveres the terrorists behind the Munich Olympics terror attack, and has named a school, and also a sport center, after Salah Khalaf."



