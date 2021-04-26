The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Protesters demand return of bodies of Goldin, Shaul from Hamas

The demonstrations are an attempt to put pressure on the Israeli leadership "to express Israel's sovereignty" by bringing back the bodies for a Jewish burial.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 04:35
Sovereignty Youth at the Black Arrow Vigil. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sovereignty Youth at the Black Arrow Vigil.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Sovereignty Youth Movement joined protesters demonstrating at the Black Arrow vigil, who were demanding the return of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, two Israelis kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and whose bodies are still held in the coastal enclave to this day.
The demonstrations are an attempt to put pressure on the Israeli leadership "to express Israel's sovereignty" by bringing back the bodies for a Jewish burial.
One of the leaders of the Sovereignty Youth, Eliyahu Friedman, spoke about what his group believes Israeli sovereignty truly is and should be. He explained that they believes that Israeli sovereignty does not just entail the quest for sovereignty over Judea and Samara, but that there are many different levels to achieve sovereignty.
“When a state does not bring back its soldiers it is an expression of the lack of sovereignty; a state that is not capable of stopping an attack on Jews expresses a lack of sovereignty," said Friedman. "The first basic thing that we must do as a sovereign state is to bring back the soldiers who go out to battle.
"When we the youth will enlist to the military, we want to know that in any case, we will return home," he added. "The first step on the path to sovereignty is the return of the sons."
Friedman directed his statements at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the rest of the Knesset to take action.
“A sovereign state knows how to use leverage against terrorists in order to bring back its sons. A sovereign state does not give humanitarian benefits to the enemy’s citizens while its sons have not been returned to its borders," said co-chairwomen of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar. "Heading a sovereign state there should be leadership that does not remove the claim or the demand for the return of its fighters and citizens from the agenda."
They noted that it is "unfortunate" that the Israeli leadership can smuggle out the Iranian nuclear archive, knows how to send its forces deep into enemy territory and one that can "rescue" its country from a pandemic "must bring back here sons, who fought for her welfare."
“Very soon, these will be the soldiers and officers who will lead the IDF," they said, directing their comments towards the Sovereignty Youth and future IDF soldiers. "They must know that the unique, unwritten but ethical covenant between the fighters and the state will be kept, and that the leadership of the state is responsible for this.”


