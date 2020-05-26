Security officials warn against annexation

Defense officials have warned that the July 1 date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank and Jordan Valley is not enough time for the security establishment to prepare for an escalation of violence with Palestinians.According to senior defense officials quoted by Walla! News, it would not be possible to apply sovereignty by July since “significant preparations are needed” to prepare for a deterioration in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The officials emphasized the riots that took place after metal detectors were placed on the Temple Mount in 2017 as well as the months of violence that followed the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. According to the report, the IDF is not satisfied with the current level of preparations in the Central Command, noting the possibility that not only lone-wolf terror attacks could take place but also attacks organized by terror groups.As such, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi is said to be preparing a combat procedure prior to the final announcement by Netanyahu and has also looked at various steps in order to reinforce battalions should the situation deteriorate.Also on Tuesday morning the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu-Rukun warned Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi that should the government go through with its plans to unilaterally annex portions of the West Bank and Jordan Valley that there will be a wave of violence.Speaking to Army Radio he said that that annexation could lead to a "shattering of security coordination and a wave of violence and terrorist attacks,” and raised concerns that Palestinians could cancel all aspects of security coordination and that Palestinian security officers may turn their weapons on Israel.In response to the warning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that it “would not comment on what is discussed in closed security discussions.”The warnings come amid rising tensions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with the resumption of incendiary balloons from the Hamas-run coastal enclave towards southern Israel and several attacks carried out by Palestinians against IDF troops in the West Bank.Last week, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the PA had been "absolved" of all security agreements and understandings between Israel and the PLO, in addition to agreements with the US. Abbas has made similar statements warning that the PA would halt security coordination with Israel several times in the past and Israeli security officials have confirmed that he was making good on his threat, to a certain extent.Israeli media has reported that while the PA has severed ties with Israel, it has also relayed messages to Israel saying that it would prevent widespread chaos not allow for violence against Israelis.Nevertheless there has been a marked uptick in violence against IDF troops in the West Bank perpetrated by lone Palestinian attackers. On Monday, two Palestinians were shot by IDF forces after allegedly attempting to stab troops. According to the military, the suspects tried to stab the soldiers posted outside the Havat Amichai outpost near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh, but according to local reports the two herders had been attacked by settlers accompanied by IDF troops while they were in their fields with relatives.Video reportedly from the scene showed Palestinians arguing with IDF soldiers, but no violence. According to Palestinian WAFA news agency, the two men were brought to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah after being injured, one in the stomach and the other in the leg. No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.Later on Monday, a Palestinian was shot after attempting to stab an Israeli police officer near the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem.On May 14, an IDF soldier was seriously injured after a Palestinian drove into him at high speed near the West Bank settlement of Negohot near Hebron. According to the IDF, the driver accelerated towards troops standing next to a military observation post outside the settlement in the Har Hebron Regional Council. The soldier lost his leg in the attack.The attack came days after 21-year-old Sergeant First Class Amit Ben Yigal was killed during an arrest raid in the Palestinian village of Yabed when a large rock was thrown at his head. The next morning, a 15-year-old Palestinian, Zaid Fadl Al-Qaysieh, was shot dead during clashes with IDF troops in the al-Fawar refugee camp.On Memorial Day a 20 year-old Palestinian stabbed an elderly woman in the central city of Kfar Saba. A month earlier, a Palestinian is suspected of attempting to carry out a vehicular ramming attack after he accelerated his car into the Reihan checkpoint near the West Bank city of Jenin. A week earlier, a border police officer was moderately wounded in combined vehicular ramming and stabbing attack at a checkpoint at the Kiosk checkpoint in Abu Dis. The attacker was caught on camera ramming his truck into the officer before exiting the vehicle armed with scissors and stabbing him. He was shot and killed.In early May a Palestinian was shot after he jumped out of a truck at the Qalandiya crossing and attempted to stab a security officer. There were no injuries to Israeli security forces and the suspect was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip at least three groups of incendiary and explosive balloons were launched by the group Ahfad al-Nasser towards southern Israel. The group warned that Israel had 72 hours to send medical supplies for the coronavirus outbreak into Gaza, or they would make the Gaza envelope "hell."The launches of incendiary balloons have become more sporadic in recent months, with the last balloon launch being in late April, and before that in February.Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Southern Command accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevy and Gaza Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano. It was the first field visit by the former chief of staff and he focused on the challenges in the area, both regarding security and civilians. Gantz, who toured the area with troops from the Paratroopers Brigade, also met with the heads of the communities around the Gaza border area in Sderot.Also on Tuesday morning, an incoming rocket siren was activated in several communities bordering the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF later said it was a false alarm.