Shaked: Netanyahu has given up on sovereignty over the Jordan Valley

Shaked spoke out amid growing reports that Israel planned a partial sovereignty plan over settlement blocs and would not at this time annex the full 30% allowed.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 08:54
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mevo'ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mevo'ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over portions of the West Bank will not include the Jordan Valley, Yamina MK and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Army Radio.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has given up on the Jordan Valley” because of the opposition from the Arab world, Shaked said adding that her party has received reports to this effect.
Shaked spoke out amid growing reports that Israel planned a partial sovereignty plan over settlement blocs and would not at this time annex the full 30% allowed it under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which he unveiled in January.
Shaked charged that the sovereignty map included in Trump’s plan had been drawn up by Netanyahu. “He worked for three years for this plan, and he can make changes to it, as long as his coalition agrees,” Shaked said.
Just hours earlier Netanyahu indicated just the opposite when he spoke of important of the Jordan Valley in addressing a Christians United for Israel virtual conference.
Trump’s plan provided Israel with defensible borders “including the strategic Jordan Valley,” Netanyahu said.
Still, speculation has been high that Israel would move forward with only a partial annexation plan, with Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz preferring this option.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz are set to meet with visiting US officials, US special envoy Avi Berkowitz and a member of the joint Israeli-US mapping Committee Scott Leith, who is typically stationed in Washington.
With three days left to go until July 1, the earliest date by which Netanyahu can apply sovereignty, no final decisions have been made with regard to the sovereignty map.
The settler leadership in the Yesha Council is split on Trump’s plan, with Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani leading the charge against the plan.
He supports sovereignty, just not under Trump’s terms.
Netanyahu must choose between a sovereignty plan that is good for Israel or one that shores up Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi.
As part of the Yesha Council campaign, settler leaders resurrected Netanyahu’s election campaign slogan, in which he had asked the voters to support a right-wing government under his leadership or a left-wing one that included Tibi.
“Bibi or Tibi,” Netanyahu would say.
Yesha Council head David Elhayani echoed that sentiment on Monday when he said, “We are saying to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the clearest way possible — go either in the way of Tibi’s way, Abu Mazen and the Left or go in the way of full sovereignty on all the settlements.”
Elhayani added that this sovereignty should not include support for a Palestinian state and or any settlement freeze.
“I call on you [Netanyahu] to fulfill your promises,” Elhayani said.


