Why Cellcom's message of coexistence backfired - analysis

Critics say that Cellcom's announcement left it unclear with whom the company was promoting solidarity. The move won the ire of a number of right-wing organizations, who interpreted it as a show of solidarity with the Palestinians side of the conflict. The backlash went as far as to cause several local municipalities in the West Bank to announce that they were severing ties with Israel's largest cellular provider.

Cellcom said the gesture was misunderstood, and that it was intended to promote peace and support the cooperation between its Jewish and Arab workers during the fighting. However, Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich fanned the flames by declaring on Twitter that “Cellcom is disconnected from the people of Israel; the people of Israel are disconnecting from Cellcom.”

Within hours of the protest, swarms of users reportedly canceled their Cellcom service. Netek, a website that helps Israelis easily unsubscribe from various networks, said it received dozens of cancellation requests within two hours of the protest. Cellcom's stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell as much as 4% on the news before finishing the day with a 2% drop. (The stock had recovered much of that as of midday Wednesday.)

Cellcom's statement was a bold move that didn't pay off, said Prof. Danit Ein-Gar, a marketing professor from the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University. "Brands have a certain pressure on them to take a stand on certain issues. It helps them to stay relevant, and shows that they have a moral compass. This can be especially effective when a brand caters to people from specific demographics that generally agree on certain issues. However, for a company that serves people across the spectrum, it can be extremely risky to pick a side, or even to address sensitive issues."

As an example, Ein-Gar recalled a commercial that Pepsi ran in 2017 in which a diverse group of protesters demanding non-specific concessions like "Join the conversation" were appeased when a police officer accepts a can of the soft drink from actress Kendall Jenner. Pepsi thought it was projecting a global message of unity, peace and understanding, but the commercial hit a deeply offensive tone with Black Lives Matter activists, who saw it as mocking their cause. "Instead of projecting diversity, the company came off as very cynical," Ein-Gar said.

"if a company decides to take a stand, it has to be done the right way," Ein-Gar said. "The timing has to be right, the message has to be clear, and it has to be aligned with values that are deeply associated with the company. Otherwise, it will likely come off as cynical, not genuine."

Ein-Gar noted that Sodastream, an Israeli company that is well-known for employing Jews and Arabs side-by-side in its plants in Southern Israel, had more success when it made a video promoting coexistence in response to calls to boycott the company's carbonated drinks in the United States. "It is important to give people a reason to believe that you are being honest with them," Ein-Gar said.

What should Cellcom do now to manage its image? Ein-Gar said a company in this position needs to choose whether to lay low and wait for the fury to die down, or double down on its message and embrace it even further. In this case, unless the company is willing to do a lot to prove that its core beliefs and vision are singularly aligned behind that message, the latter path is much riskier and more complicated than the former, she said.