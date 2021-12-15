The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

The girl, dubbed “Neve” by researchers, was around 40 to 50 days old at the time of her burial roughly 10,000 years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 00:35
A skull and human bones (photo credit: AP)
A skull and human bones
(photo credit: AP)
Archaeologists excavating a grotto in northwest Italy discovered the burial of a 10,000-year-old infant – the oldest known findings of newborn bones – giving researchers a peek into Mesopotamian society and early human fossils.
The findings, a summary of which were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports on Tuesday, occurred in the Grotta Arma Veirana cave in Italy, which was being explored by an archaeological team at the University of Colorado (Denver). The bones were well-preserved, making it easier for researchers to identify the age and gender of the ancient remains.
The girl, dubbed “Neve” by researchers, was around 40 to 50 days old at the time of her burial, according to the study. Neve was buried with 60 shell beads, four pendants and an eagle-owl talon adorned on her corpse, providing a glimpse into the burial customs of that era.
"The evolution and development of how early humans buried their dead as revealed in the archaeological record has enormous cultural significance," researcher Jamie Hodgkins said in a press release.
THE GROTTOS of Rosh Hanikra. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90) THE GROTTOS of Rosh Hanikra. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
Hodgkins continued that the findings showed that infants – specifically females – were considered equal to adults and other persons in burial traditions. Archaeological research on females is scarce, as many remains are assumed to be of males, says Hodgkins, who argued that a burial like Neve’s is reason to look more critically at historic archaeological research.
“This is about increasing our knowledge of women, but also acknowledging that we as archaeologists can’t understand the past through a singular lens,” declared Hodgkins. “We need as diverse a perspective as possible because humans are complex.”


Tags archaeology scientific study fossil ancient history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by