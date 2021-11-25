2m-year-old hominid vertebrae offer insight into human origins

An early relative of humans likely climbed trees and walked on two legs like humans today, according to research on fossilized vertebrae led by New York University paleoanthropologist Scott Williams.

The spine belonged to a female Australopithecus sediba that lived nearly two million years ago.

The study notes that the "nearly complete middle lumbar vertebra is human-like in overall shape but its vertebral body is somewhat intermediate in shape between modern humans and great apes.

The vertebrae were discovered during mining excavations in South Africa in 2015 and, with other vertebrae that were discovered separately, provide one of the most complete lower backs of early hominids , according to Cosmos magazine.

The recently discovered skeleton of an australopithecine boy sits on display at the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town, April 24, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)

Williams emphasized the importance of the findings and their impact on research into the origins of humans.