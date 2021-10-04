The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

4,500-year-old jar from the Bronze Age discovered in southern Turkey

A team of 25 researchers unearthed traces of civilization in a Turkey settlement dating back 7,000 years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 05:23
Illustrative image of ancient pottery (photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
Illustrative image of ancient pottery
(photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
A 4,500-year-old jar, a number of bowls, and food fossils, have been unearthed at a tumulus (ancient burial ground) in southern Turkey.
The discovery was made at the tumulus of Yumuktepe Hoyuk, near the city of Mersin, which is one of the oldest settlements in the Anatolia region, dating back to 7,000 BCE.
A 25-person team headed by Dr. Isabella Caneva, an archeology professor at the University of Lecce in Italy, found the 4,500 year-old jar, which Dr. Caneva believes belongs to the Middle Bronze Age.
Archeology 370 (credit: Courtesy)Archeology 370 (credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Caneva also revealed the discovery of around 700 bowls, and told Anadolu Agency that researchers believe the site was a location "where public or ceremonial meals [were] held or food [was] distributed to the public."
She notes that annual excavations of Yumuktepe reveal important information about civilization in the region. The settlement has traces from the Neolithic, Chalcolithic, Bronze and Byzantine periods.


Tags Turkey archaeology history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stop the violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Kamala Harris’ silence vs Sarah Silverman’s noise - comment

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by