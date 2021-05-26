Amulet against ‘evil eye’ offers look at Jewish life in Talmudic Israel

The artifact was uncovered some 40 years ago in the village of Arbel in the Galilee by one of its first residents, late Tova Haviv, and has been recently handed over to the Israel Antiquities Authority by a family member, the IAA announced on Wednesday.

Shaped as a triangle, on one side the pendant features the figure of a rider whose head is surrounded with a halo riding a horse. The rider is depicted in the act of throwing a sphere at a female figure on the ground, surrounded by the inscription in Greek reading “The One God who Conquers Evil.” Under the horse, the Greek letters I A W Θ appear, the equivalent of Jewish divine name of Y-H-W-H. The opposite side of the object presents an eye pierced by arrows and surrounded by dangerous animals – two lions, a snake, a scorpion and a bird – as well as another Greek inscription reading “One God.”

“This group of amulets is sometimes called ‘Solomon’s “The amulet is part of a group of fifth–sixth-century CE amulets from the Levant that were probably produced in the Galilee and Lebanon,” Dr. Eitan Klein, IAA Antiquities Theft Prevention Unit deputy director said in a press release.“This group of amulets is sometimes called ‘Solomon’s Seal ’ and the rider is depicted overcoming the evil spirit – in this case, a female identified with the mythological figure Gello/Gyllou, who threatens women and children and is associated with the evil eye. The eye on the reverse is identifiable as the evil eye, being attacked and vanquished by various means. The amulet was therefore probably used to guard against the evil eye, possibly to protect women and children.”

In spite of the use of non-Jewish symbology, the fact that the object was found in Arbel, a Jewish settlement in the Byzantine period suggests that the object actually belonged to a Jew. The settlement was often mentioned in the Talmud.

"Although scholars generally identify the wearers of such amulets as Christians or Gnostics, the fact that the amulet was found within a Jewish settlement containing a synagogue in the fifth–sixth centuries CE may indicate that even Jews of the period wore amulets of this type for protection against the evil eye and demons," said Klein."I wish to thank the amulet's donor for demonstrating good citizenship and I appeal to anyone who has previously found ancient artifacts to hand them over to the National Treasures Center, since objects of this kind tell the story of Israel's history and heritage and they belong to all Israel's citizens, both legally and in terms of their cultural value."