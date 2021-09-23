Ancient religious ritual tools unearthed by Egyptian archaeologists

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed a collection of ancient tools that were used in religious practices from the Temple of the Pharaohs north of Cairo, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiques announced.
The researchers reportedly found small statues of Taweret and Thoth, a large offering holder, a pure gold eye of Ujat, and the remains of golden scales used for gilding, according to Heritage Daily.
Also discovered were a group of clay figurines that were used in religious and ceremonial rituals in dedication to the goddess Hathor, likely used to perform daily religious service and a large building of polished limestone from the inside, representing a well for holy water used in daily rituals.