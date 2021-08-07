The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ancient Egyptian king's boat moved from Giza pyramids

The vessel, discovered in 1954 at the southern corner of the Great Pyramid, has been exhibited for decades at a museum bearing its name at Giza Plateau. Now it's on the move to a new home.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2021 19:28
King Khufu's solar boat is displayed at a museum on the northern side of Khufu's Great Pyramid
King Khufu's solar boat is displayed at a museum on the northern side of Khufu's Great Pyramid
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said on Saturday.
The 4,600-year-old vessel, also known as the Solar Boat, was moved to the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), due to be inaugurated later this year.
King Khufu's solar boat is displayed at a museum on the northern side of Khufu's Great Pyramid
"The aim of the transportation project is to protect and preserve the biggest and oldest organic artifact made of wood in the history of humanity for the future generations," the tourism and antiquities ministry said in a statement.
It took 48 hours to transport the cedarwood boat, which is 42 meters (138 feet) long and weighs 20 tons, to its new home. It arrived at the GEM in the early hours of Saturday, the ministry said.
Tourists ride on camels next to Pyramid of Khufu on Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo
The boat was transported as a single piece inside a metal cage carried on a remote-controlled vehicle imported especially for the operation, said Atef Moftah, supervisor general of the GEM project.
The vessel, discovered in 1954 at the southern corner of the Great Pyramid, has been exhibited for decades at a museum bearing its name at Giza Plateau.
Members of the media record Papyrus of King Khufu at the opening exhibition of 'The Papyri of Khufu from Wadi al-Jarf' for the first time at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Egypt says the Grand Egyptian Museum, which has been under construction intermittently for 17 years, will contain more than 100,000 artifacts when it opens.


