Ancient Egyptian king's boat moved from Giza pyramids

King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said on Saturday.

The 4,600-year-old vessel, also known as the Solar Boat, was moved to the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), due to be inaugurated later this year.

King Khufu's solar boat is displayed at a museum on the northern side of Khufu's Great Pyramid (photographer: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

"The aim of the transportation project is to protect and preserve the biggest and oldest organic artifact made of wood in the history of humanity for the future generations," the tourism and antiquities ministry said in a statement.

It took 48 hours to transport the cedarwood boat, which is 42 meters (138 feet) long and weighs 20 tons, to its new home. It arrived at the GEM in the early hours of Saturday, the ministry said.

Tourists ride on camels next to Pyramid of Khufu on Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo (photographer: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

The boat was transported as a single piece inside a metal cage carried on a remote-controlled vehicle imported especially for the operation, said Atef Moftah, supervisor general of the GEM project.

The vessel, discovered in 1954 at the southern corner of the Great Pyramid , has been exhibited for decades at a museum bearing its name at Giza Plateau.

Members of the media record Papyrus of King Khufu at the opening exhibition of 'The Papyri of Khufu from Wadi al-Jarf' for the first time at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo (photographer: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)