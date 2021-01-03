The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeological dig in Jaffa unearths 3,800-year-old baby buried in a jar

The jar was found in the Old City portion of the the 4,000-year-old port town, one of the oldest in the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2021 13:52
The jar was found in the Old City portion of the the 4,000-year-old port town, one of the oldest in the world. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The jar was found in the Old City portion of the the 4,000-year-old port town, one of the oldest in the world.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli archaeologists excavating a dig site in Jaffa found a 3,800-year-old jar, the contents of which contained the skeleton of a baby, according to Live Science.
Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) unearthed the set of remains buried ten-feet below the surface while surveying the city ahead of planned construction, and detailed their findings in the journal Atiqot - joining 50 other archaeological studies based in Jaffa.
Live Science notes that the burial practice of encasing infants in jars before being buried is not uncommon, and that it has existed since the Bronze Age, continued up until the 20th century.
"You might go to the practical thing and say that the bodies were so fragile, they felt the need to protect it from the environment, even though it is dead," IAA archaeologist Yoav Arbel told Live Science. "But there's always the interpretation that the jar is almost like a womb, so basically the idea is to return [the] baby back into Mother Earth, or into the symbolic protection of his mother."
The jar was found in the Old City portion of the 4,000-year-old port town, one of the oldest in the world.
"We're talking about a city that was ruled by a lot of different people," Arbel added to Live Science. "Let's say that a lot of flags flew from its mast before Israel's flag of today."
Considering the port town has been inhabited for the past 4,000 years, the archaeologists are discovering antiquities dating from different periods around dig sites within close proximity to one another. The journal entry detailed a pit of amphorae, used to import and export wine, that was dated to be 2,300-years-old compared to the 3,800-year-old jar containing the baby's skeleton.
According to Live Science, researchers also unearthed 30 coins which date chronologically to the Hellenistic, Crusader, late Ottoman and British Mandate periods, according to Live Science. The remains of two horses, as well as pottery dating back to the Ottoman period, some 95 glass containers from the Roman and Crusader periods and 232 seashells, snails and three mother-of-pearl buttons from the Mediterranean Sea, were also found.
And if that wasn't enough, the team separately uncovered a Greek Mosaic near a 4-5 CE graveyard which read, "Be of good courage, all who are buried here. This is it!"


Tags Israel jaffa archaeology funeral
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by