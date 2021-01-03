Archaeological dig in Jaffa unearths 3,800-year-old baby buried in a jar

Israeli archaeologists excavating a dig site in Jaffa found a 3,800-year-old jar, the contents of which contained the skeleton of a baby, according to Live Science.Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) unearthed the set of remains buried ten-feet below the surface while surveying the city ahead of planned construction, and detailed their findings in the journal Atiqot - joining 50 other archaeological studies based in Jaffa. Live Science notes that the burial practice of encasing infants in jars before being buried is not uncommon, and that it has existed since the Bronze Age, continued up until the 20th century."You might go to the practical thing and say that the bodies were so fragile, they felt the need to protect it from the environment, even though it is dead," IAA archaeologist Yoav Arbel told Live Science. "But there's always the interpretation that the jar is almost like a womb, so basically the idea is to return [the] baby back into Mother Earth, or into the symbolic protection of his mother."The jar was found in the Old City portion of the 4,000-year-old port town, one of the oldest in the world."We're talking about a city that was ruled by a lot of different people," Arbel added to Live Science. "Let's say that a lot of flags flew from its mast before Israel's flag of today."Considering the port town has been inhabited for the past 4,000 years, the archaeologists are discovering antiquities dating from different periods around dig sites within close proximity to one another. The journal entry detailed a pit of amphorae, used to import and export wine, that was dated to be 2,300-years-old compared to the 3,800-year-old jar containing the baby's skeleton.
According to Live Science, researchers also unearthed 30 coins which date chronologically to the Hellenistic, Crusader, late Ottoman and British Mandate periods, according to Live Science. The remains of two horses, as well as pottery dating back to the Ottoman period, some 95 glass containers from the Roman and Crusader periods and 232 seashells, snails and three mother-of-pearl buttons from the Mediterranean Sea, were also found. And if that wasn't enough, the team separately uncovered a Greek Mosaic near a 4-5 CE graveyard which read, "Be of good courage, all who are buried here. This is it!"